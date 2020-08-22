 Skip to main content
Waco's mask makers add expression to safety
Fewer than five months after mask wearing became a mantra in slowing the spread of COVID-19, many wearers are moving beyond thoughts of protection to means of self-expression.

Discussion of cloth masks versus paper disposals versus N-95 respirators now are shifting to considerations more in line with fashion decisions: solid color or print? cotton, rayon, canvas or denim? sports, school or sorority logo? humorous quip or serious message?

They can all be found on Waco faces these days.

Hot CP masks - Banks and Dotson

Team sports and bold designs are the mask messages worn by Boardwalk on Elm’s Carla Dotson (left) and Marilyn Banks of Marilyn’s Gift Gallery.
Hot CP masks - Marilyn Banks variety

Kente cloth prints, splashes of metallic color and team logos all can be found on today’s COVID-19 masks.

“My sole goal is to get people in masks,” said Penney Hapenney, owner of wacomasks.com, which offers masks in dozens of categories.

Hapenney got into serious mask making with three colleagues at Joann Fabrics last spring during the early weeks of the pandemic, partially because of an emergency need for personal protective equipment and partially because no one was buying the sewing machines she sells.

At their peak, they were cranking out more than 200 cloth masks a day. Hapenney started wacomasks.com as an outline outlet for masks and though the pandemic is still alive and kicking, times have changed: Cotton fabric now is hard to get, and demand for sewing machines is hot.

Her mask-making team is down to between 60 and 100 masks produced per week, and the choices offered depend in part on fabric availability. Some of the most popular choices involve team sports, including Baylor University and the Dallas Cowboys, and Harlequin prints. Earlier runs of Day of the Dead sugar skulls and the Grateful Dead both sold out, she said.

Cloth masks also are a new addition to the clothing and accessories that Marilyn Banks carries at her Elm Avenue shop, Marilyn’s Gift Gallery. Her mask offerings include Kente cloth and other African-derived patterns, and also include plenty of sports teams. Masonic and Eastern Star symbols and Black sorority letters and shields also are on offer.

Mexican masks

Oaxacan seamstresses stitched bright florals on these fabric masks.
Mexican masks

Embroidered flowers on a white background have been customer favorites for Pitaya Handbags masks.

Masks embroidered by Mexican seamstresses also are a new addition to the clothing Carmen Zepeda carries at pitayahandbags.com. She works with seamstresses in a small Oaxacan village and finds ready buyers for brightly colored masks that recall embroidered Oaxacan blouses.

“I sell out every time I get them, every two or three weeks,” Zepeda said.

The most popular options are sewn on white or black fabric backgrounds.

Waco artist Sophia Compton makes masks from her hand-painted fabric and sells them on Creative Waco’s makeitinwaco.com online market. Waco-based babbri.com also sells masks in dozens of colors and patterns.

Art, not commerce, drives City Center Waco spokesperson Wendy Gragg, who finds mask making a much-needed release.

“Since March, everything has been so heavy and stressful,” Gragg said. “Having a creative outlet is important to me.”

Gragg was an early adopter of masking, though her crafted ones are for show only. She made her first two, one a fancy one with gold thread and beads, and made a third from gummi bear candies. It no longer exists.

“It was really cool and then I ate it,” she said.

Her fourth, a sprawling pink felt octopus, caused a buzz among those who saw it on Gragg’s Instagram page. The idea came from the 1983 James Bond film “Octopussy,” where a man is attacked by an octopus on his face, and took Gragg two weeks to design, then craft from felt.

“I like whimsy,” she said.

Next, she is considering a collaboration with some Waco artists, maybe high art, maybe kitsch, she said.

“I love to surprise people,” Gragg said.

Hot CP masks - Census

Waco tourism marketing director Carla Pendergraft shows off a “Be Counted” mask promoting response to the 2020 census.
Blue Demon mask

Famed Mexican wrestler Blue Demon inspired this mask worn by Waco attorney David Schleicher.
Baylor Theatre mask

Baylor University Theatre History Department Chair DeAnna Toten Beard sports a mask that says “Theatre … wearing masks since c. 534 BCE.”

Symbols and identification drive other mask designs, including those found at local restaurants, high schools and other organizations. The Dr Pepper Museum and the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and Museum both sell bandannas with their logos.

Baylor University’s Department of Theatre found ones with a message close to its mission: “Theatre … wearing masks since c. 534 BCE.” Only city of Waco employees get gaiters with the city’s official “Flying W” branding, but the city had a different message on ones it recently handed out: “Be Counted: My2020Census.gov.”

Being counted is one thing. Being seen — well, there’s a mask for that.

