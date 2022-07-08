Waco's Project Homeless Connect provides resources, opportunities

For David "Rabbit" Kendrick, the COVID-19 pandemic presented unexpected challenges and setbacks.

“I got into in a little bit of trouble and wound up in prison,” Kendrick said. “I did my time and did my probation.”

Fighting back tears as he described a difficult few years Friday at Project Homeless Connect, Kendrick said he was diagnosed with stage two stomach cancer several months ago and also battles with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Kendrick said he has turned to his aunt, a former teacher in Waco, who has helped him through this challenging time.

“She’s helping me get my disability and all of that,” Kendrick said. “That way I can actually get off the streets and get what I got to get done.”

He said he is also taking advantage of all of the services offered at Friday's Project Homeless Connect event at the Waco Convention Center. The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition and several other local entities organize the event twice a year, bringing a range of service providers together in one place.

Kendrick gravitated to the free haircuts offered by Jona Finstad.

Finstad trimmed Kendrick’s hair down to a small piece in the back, which they called his lucky rabbit foot. Finstad Hair to Dye For by Jona, at Hair Fx Studio, 2507 Behrens Circle, in Bellmead. Finstad said she volunteers locally with the Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness program but Friday was her first time at the Project Homeless Connect event. She said this event is beyond important for people battling homelessness and home instability.

“The homeless community (doesn’t) have money to get haircuts and blankets. They don’t have money to get anything, so why not give back?” Finstad said. “I’ve been in their shoes, I was homeless. I went into a shelter and it humbled me. So, that’s why I do it.”

Finstad was splitting rent with a roommate who left unexpectedly, leaving her with an apartment she could not afford.

“So instead of going back to my family and being a burden on them, I stayed in a hotel room for about two weeks,” Finstad said. “Then I entered Compassion Ministries and I was there for about five months. I was then able to save up my money and get another apartment.”

Compassion Ministries is a local nonprofit that offers transitional housing and other services.

McLennan Community College cosmetology student Braydie Barnard said she was previously in the health care field but she decided she wanted to help others in a different capacity.

“If you look good, you’re going to feel good and you’re going to do good,” Barnard said. “They are going to feel really good and get out there and get jobs and want to do more. I really love that we are doing that and I wish we could do a little bit more.”

Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition board Chair Nicole Wiscombe said Little Guys Movers contributed a lot to Friday's event by providing food, drinks and volunteers. Some of the other organizations involved included Family Abuse Center, Salvation Army, Mission Waco and McLennan Community College, in addition to local health care providers and churches.

“We have been involved with the Homeless Coalition and Homeless Connect for about six years, maybe more,” Woodway First United Methodist Church member Ruth Smith said.

Before the event each year, she and other church members ask the Homeless Coalition what items are needed, and they try their best to provide them, Smith said.

This year, the church's donations included sunscreen, bicycle locks, hygiene items and handmade mats. The mats were made from plastic bags that were cut up and crocheted together.

“It’s an effort from the church,” Smith said. “When we ask for things, it’s just phenomenal how much people bring and want to help.”

Wiscombe said homelessness has become more visible in recent years because of the rising tourism in Waco, not necessarily because of an increase in the number of people facing homelessness.

“It has always existed here. We average around 200 people a year that we count when we do our annual census,” Wiscombe said. “It’s stayed pretty stable throughout the last five years.”

Listening sessions were added to Project Homeless Connect this year, in hopes of helping organizers get a better understanding of what is lacking in the accessibility of resources for the homeless community in Waco. Organizers hope the listening sessions result in better input than small surveys conducted during previous years' events.

“This year is the first year we’ve had a listening session led by a peer support specialist, (who) is someone with lived experience of homelessness that now works in the field of ending homelessness,” Wiscombe said.

Wiscombe said it is important people remember that homelessness can happen to anyone and can appear in different forms.

“You could have someone who loses a job. You could have someone who has a medical crisis and ends up with a lot of hospital bills and not able to work. You could have somebody and their rent went up $500 because of the cost of rising rents in our community,” Wiscombe said. “Homelessness can look a lot of different ways. It’s not one typical stereotype of a person.”