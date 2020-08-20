Waco's roadwork for planned Axtell-area landfill faces resistance

The city of Waco is planning to spend $1.5 million to upgrade a rural road leading to its proposed landfill near Axtell, but it may have to exercise eminent domain to do it.
The city plans safety improvements along Farm-to-Market Road 939, also known as TK Parkway, between State Highway 31 and Happy Swaner Lane. The Texas Department of Transportation is working with the city on the project and plans to build an overpass at SH 31 and FM 939.
But first the city of Waco must acquire a 0.4-acre parcel of land across FM 939 from the landfill site's main entrance, right-of-way belonging to Southern Whitetail Ranch, whose owners oppose the landfill project.
The Waco City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the acquisition of the parcel, using eminent domain if necessary. Eminent domain is a legal process governments can use to appropriate land for public purposes with compensation.
The council also approved an advance funding agreement with TxDOT to construct the project.
Residents of the unincorporated Axtell community have been united in opposition to the city's landfill plans since they were announced in 2018. The city has spent $5.4 million to buy about 1,200 acres for the landfill and a large buffer zone.
Brian Ford, an owner of Southern Whitetail Ranch, submitted comments in opposition to the road project at Tuesday's council meeting.
Ford said the city had been in contact with the game ranch for the last several months, trying to negotiate an agreement to purchase the property or right-of-way. The 132-acre game ranch raises deer and sells them to other ranchers.
“We stay pretty busy with the right-of-way expansion," he said. "It’s basically going to be right up against our doe-breeding facility. We’re going to really have to move all of that to the other side of the property just to get away from all the construction and heavy traffic that we’re going to face.”
Losing the 0.4 acres of land to the city of Waco would also force the ranch to move its main entrance and fence on FM 939 back about 15 feet.
“It’s just another case where the city of Waco is going to run over any small business or any individual that gets in their way to build their mega landfill,” Ford said. “We’ve voiced our concerns to the city of Waco, we’ve voiced our concerns to TxDOT, we’ve voiced our concerns to TCEQ and every concern we have is basically not important and unaddressed.”
Senior assistant city attorney John Patterson said the motion authorizes the land acquisition, but the eminent domain process has not started yet.
“The Constitution requires us to pay just compensation, but also the law recognizes that roads have to go somewhere,” Patterson said.
Under Texas law, eminent domain begins with an initial offer based on an independent appraisal, then a final offer after 30 days.
“We’d like to think we could reach an amicable agreement with the parties, but this just provides that if we’re not able to reach that agreement, this authorizes eminent domain to go forward,” Patterson said.
Under an agreement with TxDOT, the city will pay for a turn lane on FM 939, along with relocating utilities and buying the right-of-way. TxDOT will handle the engineering and construction of the road-widening project.
Capital Improvement Program Manager Jim Reed said the safety improvements project will include a turn lane at the planned landfill’s entrance on FM 939 designed to keep vehicles moving.
“It will be managed by TxDOT, it will be approved by the transportation commission at the state level,” Reed said. “It will be a state-managed contract with one contractor who takes care of all the work from Highway 31 all the way to the landfill.”
Lee Engineering evaluated the existing conditions and future traffic projections around the landfill.
“We were very fortunate that TxDOT was able to move their project, the grade separation at (State Highway) 31, forward in the bid schedule,” Reed said. “So they’re still looking at about January that they’ll be bidding that project, and we’ll be able to table our work within that.”
Jake Smith, a public information officer for TxDOT, said the project along State Highway 31 will add overpass structures both at FM 939 and at FM 2311, closer to Axtell.
The project is slated to let early next year, and begin construction late spring to late summer 2021.
“There have been ongoing discussions between TxDOT and the city to ensure the city's requested improvements along FM 939 will be included in this project,” Smith said.
