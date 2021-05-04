Walk-in vaccination options growing in Waco

“We are having evening clinics to allow those individuals who aren't able to come in the daytime to come later on in the day,” Emerson said of the Thursday hours.

Recipients still can schedule appointments in advance if they prefer.

According to the New York Times, President Joe Biden announced plans Tuesday to shift the vaccine strategy from mass events to smaller clinics in a wider variety of areas, and from a tightly controlled appointment process to accepting walk-ins in an attempt to get the vaccine to more people who need it as demand for the vaccine falls nationally.

Details of pharmacies' walk-in policies and hours vary by chain and location.

The health district also has a handful of clinics scheduled at sites around the community, with more in the works.

There are two community clinics scheduled in Waco, one May 15 at Estella Maxey Apartments and another June 19, which the public health district will coordinate with the Waco NAACP chapter to have at this year’s Juneteenth celebration.

Workplace clinics also are scheduled at SpaceX and at the Mars candy-making plant.