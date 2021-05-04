Walk-in vaccination options growing in Waco

Once-coveted COVID-19 vaccines are now so widely available that the Waco area's public vaccine hub and a slew of pharmacies are starting to take walk-ins.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s vaccination clinic in the Waco Convention Center is accepting walk-in appointments on Wednesdays through Saturdays all month. Nationwide pharmacy chains, including Walgreens, H-E-B, Walmart and Sam's Club also have announced they are to accepting walk-in appointments or same-day appointments. CVS pharmacies have been making same-day appointments since last month.
The public vaccine hub will receive another shipment with 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, intended to be given as first doses this week. Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the clinic also has 2,018 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in storage from before distribution was paused. Craine said it is difficult to predict how many doses clinic volunteers will give with the new walk-in policy in place, and with evening hours added on Thursdays.
During a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday, Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson announced the new policy and new hours for the month: noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Moderna shots will be given Wednesday through Friday, and the Johnson & Johnson shots will be given Saturdays.
“We are having evening clinics to allow those individuals who aren't able to come in the daytime to come later on in the day,” Emerson said of the Thursday hours.
Recipients still can schedule appointments in advance if they prefer.
According to the New York Times, President Joe Biden announced plans Tuesday to shift the vaccine strategy from mass events to smaller clinics in a wider variety of areas, and from a tightly controlled appointment process to accepting walk-ins in an attempt to get the vaccine to more people who need it as demand for the vaccine falls nationally.
Details of pharmacies' walk-in policies and hours vary by chain and location.
The health district also has a handful of clinics scheduled at sites around the community, with more in the works.
There are two community clinics scheduled in Waco, one May 15 at Estella Maxey Apartments and another June 19, which the public health district will coordinate with the Waco NAACP chapter to have at this year’s Juneteenth celebration.
Workplace clinics also are scheduled at SpaceX and at the Mars candy-making plant.
“Our vaccine clinics are out on the road, and we are going to people where they are and ensuring, whether it be radio, social media, direct mailers … we will be making sure that individuals within our service areas are aware and can access it,” Emerson said.
Other vaccine providers in the county are receiving shipments of vaccines distributed by the state this week as well. Ascension Providence was allotted 2,340 Pfizer doses, Brookshire's in Lorena was allotted 100 Moderna doses, the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart was allotted 100 Moderna doses, and Lynn's La Vega Pharmacy was allotted 200 Johnson & Johnson shots.
According to state data, 61,200 McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated, or almost 30.5% of the population 16 and older, and 79,813 residents have received their first shot, or almost 39.8%.
Ascension Providence Waco will shut down new appointments for its weekly public vaccine clinic, though it will continue to offer second doses of the vaccine to people who received their first through the hospital's public clinic, spokesperson Kathy Hadlock said.
Ascension Providence has provided 67,481 COVID-19 vaccines in the area, including those distributed to Waco Family Medicine, Hill Regional Hospital and Lynn's La Vega Pharmacy.