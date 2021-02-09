Walmart to offer COVID-19 shots in Marlin, Gatesville, Mexia, Corsicana

The rate was 6% in Limestone County, 11.3% in Falls County and 6.6% in Coryell County.

In Falls County, city of Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton said she welcomed the news of another vaccine site.

“We’re continuing to see more cases here, so I would say that’s definitely needed,” Lofton said.

Falls County also has a vaccine hub at Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, with 975 state doses allocated this week. Residents of the county had received 1,805 shots as of Tuesday, according to the Department of State Health Services count.

Lofton said demand is strong even though some are hesitant to get the shots.

“It’s mixed,” she said. “There are some who want it, some who are skeptical and some who want to wait until everyone else gets it and see how they react.”

Coryell County, which has Gatesville as its county seat, had an estimated 776 active cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That equates to more than 10% of the county’s population.

The county has had 3,971 first doses given and has 975 more Pfizer doses allocated this week for the Coryell Health Medical Clinic.