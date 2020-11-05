 Skip to main content
War of 1812 medallions placed in cemetery
War of 1812 medallions placed in cemetery

Emma Buck Harrison gravestone

A War of 1812 “Real Daughter” medallion was put at the gravestone of Emma Buck Harrison in the cemetery.

 T. Bradford Willis photo
William Buck headstone

A medallion recognizing his service during the War of 1812 was placed at the headstone of William Calmes Buck in First Street Cemetery.

The Jordan Bass Chapter of United States Daughters of 1812 recently placed medallions in First Street Cemetery on the grave of William Calmes Buck to honor his service in the War of 1812 and on the grave of Buck’s daughter, Emma Buck Harrison, to recognize her as a “Real Daughter” of the War of 1812.

Buck, who was born Aug. 23, 1790, in Shenandoah County, Virginia, served in the War of 1812 as a first lieutenant in the 2nd Regiment Virginia Militia. Before entering military service, Buck became an ordained Baptist minister. After the war, he preached in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.

Buck first married Maria Lewright in Jefferson County, Virginia. Maria died in childbirth with her fourth child in 1822. Subsequently, Buck married Isabella Miriam Field in Woodford County, Kentucky, with whom he had 11 children, including one stillborn child. Isabella died in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1852 at the age of 42.

Buck spent his longest amount of time in the ministry, about 30 years, in Kentucky. Initially, he preached at a number of small churches. Later he became agent of the Association of Baptists of Kentucky.

In this position, Buck traveled on horseback from church to church attempting to secure payment of reasonable salaries for Baptist pastors of Kentucky. Eventually, he left this post and took editorial charge of the Baptist Banner and Western Pioneer, a large religious weekly.

After the Civil War, Buck moved to Texas, where he spent the remaining years of his life. Despite his age, he did not retire. The 1870 Census shows his occupation as “Minister of the Gospel.”

Reportedly, he lectured at Baylor University. Buck died on May 18, 1872, at age 81 in Waco. His tombstone is in the shape of a pulpit.

For information on the U.S. Daughters of 1812, go to usdaughters1812.org.

