War of 1812 medallions placed in Waco cemetery

The Jordan Bass Chapter of United States Daughters of 1812 recently placed medallions in First Street Cemetery on the grave of William Calmes Buck to honor his service in the War of 1812 and on the grave of Buck’s daughter, Emma Buck Harrison, to recognize her as a “Real Daughter” of the War of 1812.

Buck, who was born Aug. 23, 1790, in Shenandoah County, Virginia, served in the War of 1812 as a first lieutenant in the 2nd Regiment Virginia Militia. Before entering military service, Buck became an ordained Baptist minister. After the war, he preached in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.

Buck first married Maria Lewright in Jefferson County, Virginia. Maria died in childbirth with her fourth child in 1822. Subsequently, Buck married Isabella Miriam Field in Woodford County, Kentucky, with whom he had 11 children, including one stillborn child. Isabella died in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1852 at the age of 42.

Buck spent his longest amount of time in the ministry, about 30 years, in Kentucky. Initially, he preached at a number of small churches. Later he became agent of the Association of Baptists of Kentucky.