Warming stations open in Waco, Bellmead, McGregor

A major winter storm will bring record snowfall to portions of the southern Plains, followed by record-breaking cold temperatures. Meteorologist Tom Sater has the details.
With widespread
power outages and overnight temperatures forecast to drop to 1 degree, several warming stations have opened around Greater Waco.
The city of Waco announced the Waco Multipurpose Center at 1020 Elm Ave.; the South Waco Community Center at 2815 Speight Ave.; and Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave., will provide temporary shelter to those experiencing power outages.
Cots will be provided, but residents should bring their own bedding, warm clothes, snacks and masks, which are mandatory.
McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, is also open as a warming center through 8 a.m. Tuesday with microwaves and vending machines available. Guests should wear a mask and bring food, drinks and bedding.
In Bellmead, Church of the Open Door has announced it will be open as a warming center. The church is located at 900 N. Loop 340.
People push a car free after it was stuck in the snow Monday in Waco.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Heald
People push a car free after it was stuck in the snow Monday in Waco.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Motorists drive Monday on a snow-covered Bosque Boulevard.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Dr. Erick O'Neill removes snow from the rear tire of his truck Monday after spinning out at Hillcrest and Lake Shore Drive.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robert Pruett helps a motorist out of the snow Monday after getting stuck at Cobbs and Valley Mills Drive.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
A motorist travels up Austin Avenue in the Castle Heights neighborhood Monday morning.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snow began falling at Baylor University late Sunday afternoon and was expected to continue through the night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snowy roads at New Road and Bosque.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A view of North Valley Mills Drive where city of Waco crews Monday morning were putting out stop signs at various intersections after traffic signals went down.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
City of Waco crews were putting out stop signs at intersections along North Valley Mills Drive after some traffic signals failed.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
City of Waco crews were putting out stop signs Monday at intersections on North Valley Mills Drive after some traffics signals failed.
Rod Aydelotte
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A view of North Valley Mills Drive at Lake Air Drive, where city of Waco crews were putting out stop signs at various intersections after some traffic signals were not working.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A view of North Valley Mills Drive.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Wooded Acres at Valley Mills Drive.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A view of North Valley Mills Drive where city of Waco crews Monday morning were putting out stop signs at various intersections after traffic signals went down.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Wooded Acres at Valley Mills Drive.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A view of North Valley Mills Drive where city of Waco crews were putting out stop signs at various intersections where stoplights were not working.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
New Road and Bosque on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A view of Lake Waco from the top of Lake Shore Drive, which is closed to traffic.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Local residents get out of the cold at a Salvation Army warming center Monday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune Herald
Local residents get out of the cold at a Salvation Army warming center Monday.
Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune Herald
Baylor University student Nathan Hennigh poses by an ice-covered fountain as students enjoy the cold conditions Monday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University student Nathan Hennigh poses by an ice-covered fountain as students enjoy the snowy conditions.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students enjoy the snow day while taking selfies at Fountain Mall.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students enjoy the snow day with makeshift sleds pulled by cars.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students enjoy the snow day with makeshift sleds pulled by cars.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students enjoy the snow day with makeshift sleds pulled by cars.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students enjoy the snow day while taking photos on campus.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University student Nathan Hennigh poses by an ice-covered fountain as students enjoy a snow day.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor University student Nathan Hennigh poses by an ice-covered fountain as students enjoy a snow day.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students enjoy the snow day while taking selfies at Fountain Mall.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
A young man checks his phone while taking a break from trying to bicycle near Bishop Drive.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Dog walkers gets some exercise near Edmond Avenue.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Dog walkers get some exercise near Edmond Avenue.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A woman makes her way down Dever Street, covered with snow that fell overnight.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Motorists travel through the snow-covered intersection at Austin Avenue and 18th Street.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A woman walks down Austin Ave covered with snow Monday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A woman walks down Austin Avenue, covered with snow Monday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
A view of Austin Avenue in the Castle Heights neighborhood.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students make their way through the snow that arrived overnight.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snow covers the parking lot across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse downtown.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students take advantage of the snow for selfies in front of Pat Neff Hall.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor University students take advantage of the snow for selfies in front of Pat Neff Hall.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snow makes a return as the arctic blast arrives in Central Texas. Shown here is Baylor University on Sunday evening.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snow makes a return as the arctic blast arrives in Central Texas on Sunday evening.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snow blanketed downtown Waco and the rest of Central Texas late Sunday afternoon.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snow accumulates downtown on Sunday afternoon.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snow accumulates Sunday around the silos of Magnolia Market.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Slippery roads and bridge didn't keep motorists from traveling Sunday over the 18th Street viaduct. More than 60 collisions were reported.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Snow covers Franklin Avenue by the Tribune-Herald building on Sunday night, Feb. 14.
Tribune-Herald staff photo
The Tribune-Herald parking lot downtown was covered in snow on Sunday evening, Feb. 14.
Tribune-Herald staff photo
Scenes of Franklin Avenue downtown covered in snow on Sunday evening, Feb. 14.
Tribune-Herald staff photo
Scenes of Franklin Avenue downtown covered in snow on Sunday evening, Feb. 14.
Tribune-Herald staff photo
Scenes of Franklin Avenue downtown covered in snow on Sunday evening, Feb. 14.
Tribune-Herald staff photo
Scenes of Franklin Avenue downtown covered in snow on Sunday evening, Feb. 14.
Tribune-Herald staff photo
Snow covers Franklin Avenue by the Tribune-Herald building on Sunday night, Feb. 14.
Tribune-Herald staff photo
The Tribune-Herald parking lot was covered in snow downtown on Sunday evening, Feb. 14.
The Tribune-Herald parking lot was covered in snow downtown on Sunday evening, Feb. 14.
Snow covers the Crawford-area landscape on Monday.
Andrew Dishman, Facebook User
A lone hay bale is shown Monday on an uncharacteristically snowy day in Crawford.
Andrew Dishman, Facebook user
Snow partially covers a road Monday in western McLennan County.
Andrew Dishman, Facebook user
Cows graze in a pasture near Crawford after a rare snowfall Monday.
Andrew Dishman, Facebook user
Rebekah Cummins captures a photo of snowfall Monday morning in McGregor.
Rebekah Cummins, reader photo
Paw prints in the Viking Hills neighborhood on Monday.
Karin Marion, reader photo
R.C. and Lillian Borderud pause for a photo on a snow day Monday on Austin Avenue in Waco.
Josh Borderud, reader photo
