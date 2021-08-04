Watch now: Car fire at 18th Street and Clay Avenue in Waco

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
July 9 started as a regular Friday for Felicia Sanchez Anderson and her husband, Steven Michael Anderson II.
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corn…
Blair Adams, whose conviction that believers should live, work and worship together led him to found Homestead Heritage near Waco more than 30…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…
Lions Park and Kiddieland will be cleared out to give the park dating to 1952 a fresh start under new management.
It is no secret McLennan County steadily has been outgrowing its stately, 119-year-old courthouse.
