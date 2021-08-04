 Skip to main content
Watch now: Car fire at 18th Street and Clay Avenue in Waco
UP IN SMOKE

The Waco Fire Department responds to a car fire Wednesday at a convenience store at 18th Street and Clay Avenue. No injuries or damage to the surrounding structures were reported as many in the neighborhood gathered to film the proceedings on their cellphones.
