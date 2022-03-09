Watch now: Feeding giraffes at Cameron Park Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 30-year-old Waco man was killed and at least one other man was injured in a shooting in the 700 block of Austin Avenue early Saturday mornin…
Waco for the moment has two stadiums named for high school football coaching legend Paul Tyson, a $9 million brand new one dedicated Friday and the original fronting Lake Air Drive destined to give way to a county-operated equestrian center.
Friends and colleagues remember Baylor University organ professor Joyce Jones as a passionate advocate for the organ and her students and as a…
The tax-funded contribution to a new Baylor University basketball arena is set to be about $34 million instead of the $65 million initially pr…
Police have arrested a Waco man on a murder charge in the shooting death of a Waco man Saturday morning on Austin Avenue.
Erik Swanson, the incoming executive director of the Historic Waco Foundation sees the homes at the core of the foundation’s mission as platfo…
It's spring break week for many Waco-area schools, and one with fewer public restrictions or precautions than the last two years. For many families, it is a return to trips and activities — and for some local attractions, a return to special activities aimed at children and families.
Commuters should watch out for several lane and ramp closures along State Highway 6 throughout the week, according to the Texas Department of …
New tallies in Tuesday’s primary elections narrowed the gap between Republican contenders for the new Texas House District 13 seat, leading th…
The man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in 2017 along Interstate 45 in Freestone County testified in court on Tuesday that he didn’t feel safe the night he was pulled over for speeding.
