Watch now — Festive lights blink at McLennan County Courthouse

The McLennan County Courthouse is getting into the holiday spirit.
A fireworks show and tree lighting highlighted Friday’s kickoff for Waco Wonderland at Heritage Square, which returned after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joy’s School of Dance members perform Friday on Waco Wonderland’s stage, which will host more performers throughout the event, including the Waco Ukulele Orchestra at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors ride the Ferris wheel on Friday, Dec. 3, the first night of Waco Wonderland. The three-day event continues through Sunday, Dec. 5.
