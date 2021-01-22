Watch now: Juggler entertains Waco drivers at busy intersection

Mark Riggs said he hopes to put smiles on motorists’ faces when he juggles at Highway 84 and Highway 6, near Richland Mall.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mark Riggs said he hopes to put smiles on motorists’ faces when he juggles at Highway 84 and Highway 6, near Richland Mall.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Authorities are aware of Grider's reported involvement in the riot, said Michelle Lee, public affairs officer for the FBI office in San Antonio. However, Lee said Department of Justice and FBI policy precludes her from commenting on "who might be charged, or under investigation, in an ongoing matter."
A 21-year-old Baylor graduate student and Waco native on the cusp of graduation died from COVID-19 complications Sunday, leaving behind a comm…
Lisa Hill talked to her grandparents every day. She and her husband, Jerry, checked in on them regularly to see how the feeble, elderly couple…
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 1,500 more doses of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 for the coming week and will…
Data about who received appointments in McLennan County’s first public COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week drives home the need to ensure equita…
A Central Texas businessman who officials say tried to push and kick open the barricaded doors to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during a…
Local officials Thursday cut five major projects out of the short-term transportation plan for McLennan County because of state budget constra…
A parolee who deputies say was in possession of 290 grams of methamphetamine was indicted Thursday on enhanced first-degree felony charges.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 1,500 more doses of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 for the coming week and will…
Election 2020 analysis: McLennan County sees shifts in suburbs, Hispanic neighborhoods
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.