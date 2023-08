Local firefighters responded Saturday to a fire near Lorena off Box Ranch Road.

A water scooper airplane could be seen Saturday afternoon collecting water from Lake Waco and flying to help douse the fire.

The Lorena Fire Department reported on Facebook at 7:22 p.m. that "forward progress of the fire is stopped," also noting that there was no danger to homes at the time.

As of 7:59 p.m., the 115-acre fire was 65% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service tracker website.