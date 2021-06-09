Water rising in Brazos even as skies clear

Park Ranger Mike Champagne said some park roads are underwater and will take a couple of weeks to dry out for use after the water recedes. Bathrooms and electrical systems have also taken some damage, he said. But he was hopeful that the lake will be back in full use this month.

"Right now we're at a pretty manageable level," Champagne said.

Rains upstream of Lake Waco on Monday caused the North Bosque River to spike at more than 12,000 cubic feet per second at Valley Mills on Tuesday. The stream flow fell back to 2,560 cubic feet per second by Wednesday, which is still more than Lake Waco was releasing.

Waco Regional Airport recorded 0.82 of an inch of rain Monday and 0.17 of an inch Tuesday, but unofficial rain gauge readings around the county showed multiple inches.

"A lot of the pattern we've seen over the last couple of days show large variances over small distances, not so much uniform widespread precipitation," said Jennifer Dunn, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Fort Worth.

Much of flow in the Brazos River has accumulated over the last week or two and is now being released from upstream lakes such as Lake Granbury and Possum Kingdom Lake, Dunn said. The heavy rainfall came from an upper-level low-pressure system in West Texas.