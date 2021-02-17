Weather delays COVID-19 vaccination clinics, vaccine deliveries in Waco

Ascension Providence announced Wednesday that it will go ahead with previously scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations of high-risk clinic patients in Waco this week while awaiting updates on vaccine distribution before scheduling public hub and other vaccination clinics.

The medical group has sufficient doses for the scheduled patient vaccinations but expects Thursday morning to receive state guidance on the size and timing of upcoming vaccine shipments before determining the next rounds of public vaccinations, a spokeswoman said.

A vaccination clinic at the Family Health Center tentatively scheduled for Saturday also will be postponed until the state delivers more vaccine doses, said the center's chief medical officer Dr. Ben Wilson.

Wilson said the center had been waiting for notification of vaccine delivery from the state before scheduling a clinic when severe winter weather struck late last week, postponing any vaccine deliveries.