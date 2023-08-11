The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 though it will feel even hotter at 110. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.