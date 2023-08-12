Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 though it will feel even hotter at 112. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.