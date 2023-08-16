Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Waco, TX
