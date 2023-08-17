Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Waco, TX
