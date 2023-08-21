The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.