The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Waco, TX
