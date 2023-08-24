The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from WED 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.