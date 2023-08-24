The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from WED 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Waco, TX
“Driest summer on record” — In Waco, there has been no rainfall for a record 50 straight days, since only a trace amount on July 1.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected as we start the week.
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
City of Waco officials are considering Stage 3 drought restrictions soon after a hot, nearly rainless July that has left Lake Waco lower than …
More brutal heat with temperatures at record levels lies ahead for Friday and the weekend. An elevated risk of wildfires is expected as well. …