Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it w…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…