Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.