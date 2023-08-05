Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
City of Waco officials are considering Stage 3 drought restrictions soon after a hot, nearly rainless July that has left Lake Waco lower than …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of…
Thursday marks a birthday important to all Waco residents, as Stage 2 water restrictions took effect one year ago in response to a severe drou…