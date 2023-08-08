Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.