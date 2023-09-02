Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Waco, TX
