Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Waco, TX
