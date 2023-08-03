City of Waco officials are considering Stage 3 drought restrictions soon after a hot, nearly rainless July that has left Lake Waco lower than a year ago.

The lake elevation stood at 453.05 feet above sea level Thursday, about 0.9 of a foot lower than a year before, when Stage 2 drought restrictions were still new.

The city’s official drought plan calls for Stage 3 drought restrictions once the lake drops to 449. But utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett-Sellers said city leaders could impose those restrictions in the near future because of the extended forecast of triple-digit heat and no rain.

“We had kind of hoped we could make it through the rest of the summer in Stage 2, but I think we will go to Stage 3,” Sellers said.

The 453 threshold will nudge city leaders to begin preparing for the tighter restrictions, she said.

A Stage 3 declaration would mean property owners could water only once a week rather than twice, and only between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on assigned days.

In addition, the one-month exemption for newly installed landscaping would be eliminated.

Existing swimming pools and other water features could only be replenished with a handheld hose.

Lake levels have fallen by 1.4 feet in the past month and now stand nearly 9 feet down from normal.

Meanwhile, the Brazos River Authority has issued new drought restrictions for users of Lake Belton water, including the city of McGregor, requiring them to reduce usage by 10%.

Sellers said the heat contributes to the falling lake levels, both by direct evaporation and greater demand for irrigation.

“The times when we need to be conserving the most are also the times of highest water use,” she said.

Property owners have likely become complacent about conserving water since the Stage 2 restrictions were declared in July 2022, Sellers said.

Since then, the city has issued 142 citations for violating the watering restrictions, she said.

The National Weather Service recorded only a trace of precipitation at Waco Regional Airport in July, a month that normally sees 1.8 inches.

This July saw 23 days of triple-digit temperatures, with an average daily high of 101. In an average year, Waco gets 8.6 days of 100 or more, though July 2022 saw 30 days, with an average high temperature of 104.

The triple-digit temperatures have extended into August, with daily highs of 105 forecast through Monday, before falling to 101 on Tuesday.

Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater attributed the hot, dry weather to a high-pressure ridge that has been stalled over Texas. She said a mild cold front next week could bring slightly cooler temperatures and some rain to North Texas.

“Unfortunately, that’s generally north of Waco, and the highest chances are generally north of I-20,” Prater said.

She said the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center shows Waco over the next month will probably be warmer and drier than normal.

“Unfortunately, we are in the summer doldrums,” Prater said.

True relief may have to wait until fall, and in the meantime, the biggest dangers are dehydration for people working or playing outside, as well as fire dangers, especially in the areas west of Interstate 35, she said.

Meanwhile, the city of Waco has been curtailing its own use of water, Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said. Hours at splash pads have been reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

He said Cottonwood Creek Golf Course is limiting irrigation to nights and mornings, two days a week, with a water savings of 30%. Irrigation at Riverbend Ballpark has been cut by the same factor, he said.

Meanwhile, fields at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex are being irrigated with raw water from the Bosque River, he said.

Cook said more than two years of drought have taken their toll on landscaping across the city.

“We’ve lost some turf in some areas, lost some landscaping and even lost some trees,” he said. “At the same time it has presented the opportunity to say, ‘What is the most sustainable way to move forward?’”

Cook said a new master plan underway for Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will look at ways to conserve water, including a possible expansion of unirrigated tallgrass prairie plantings in the roughs.

Elsewhere around the city, the focus is on planting tough species of plants. For example, the city recently replanted flowerbeds around City Hall with drought-resistant perennials: feathergrass, red yucca and lantana.

“Water is such a vital issue,” Cook said. “Even if we got out of the contingency plan, it’s smart to be conservation-minded. We love green parks, but we have to look at this as the new normal in how we manage public parks.”