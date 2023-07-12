Thursday marks a birthday important to all Waco residents, as Stage 2 water restrictions took effect one year ago in response to a severe drought that started in late 2021.

Rains this spring dialed back concerns of an imminent graduation to Stage 3 for the water-use restrictions, but with heat settled in for the summer the lake remains about a foot lower than it was a year ago.

As of Wednesday, Lake Waco’s water level sat at 454.1 feet above sea level, or 68.2% full, and 8 feet below its normal level.

“For this time of year, it’s lower than it’s ever been. … As long as you’re below last year, you’re below the record for that time of year anyway,” Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.

The month of May made the most gain for Waco’s hydrological drought, with 5.26 inches of rain over the month, reflected by an increase of more than 5 feet in surface level, or 10% of Lake Waco’s fullness. However, the lake level hit a peak around 455 feet in early June and has been back on the decline since then.

Waco water utility spokesperson Jessica Emmett-Sellers said the average high temperature last July was 103 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas this year it has only been about 95. The lower heat could mean less evaporation, which accounts for more water loss than usage. Evaporation can reach about 100 million gallons per day, compared to a typical summertime consumption high of 54 million gallons per day.

“It started getting so hot and dry last year so early, and then also stayed hot through October,” Sellers said. “So just it was kind of a freak summer, so that hurt us a lot.”

McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan said stock tanks that were low and empty in 2022 have filled up, but the area still needs a large runoff-type rain event to have running water clean out creeks and rivers and begin to fill the lake.

Nielsen-Gammon said Waco has received about 22 inches of rain since mid-November, which is still short of the average 26 inches, but miles ahead compared to about 10 inches for the same time period a year ago.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, just 12.5% of McLennan County remains in moderate drought, the lowest of the drought severity levels it tracks. One year ago some 15.3% was in the most severe exceptional drought category.

Although the drought monitor can be a useful tool to track local conditions, it does not paint the full picture for downstream reservoirs, Nielsen-Gammon said. He said there is a sort of divide along the Brazos River, with places to the south and west being drier than to the north and east.

The U.S. Geological Survey gauge of the North Bosque River at Clifton, which feeds into Lake Waco, has shown no sustained periods of streamflow for the past year and a half.

McLellan said a sporadic rainfall pattern that brought small rainfall events this spring “added up where we were kind of lulled into a false sense of moisture.”

Sellers agreed, as residents who saw their lawns greening up may have thought the city was in the clear with the drought.

McLellan said the fall of 2021 going in to the growing season of 2022 was extremely dry, and last year did not make up the difference with just 20.8 inches of rain over the year. So far this year, Waco has already seen some 15.7 inches of rain.

Growing conditions are more favorable this year than in 2022 or 2011 — which is considered Waco’s most severe drought year, though McLellan would argue 2022 is worse — but deep soil moisture is still lacking, McLellan said.

The season has done well for corn and grain sorghum, as some areas that received scattered showers can expect a decent harvest, he said. Cotton, which saw significant losses last year, “needs a good summer rain” to make it in the county, which is yet to be seen.

“It will make crop, it just won’t make it as good as it could’ve been,” McLellan said.

According to Bianca Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, there are no rainfall chances in Waco’s forecast for at least the next week, as a heat dome covering the southwestern United States keeps any rain chances to north and east Texas.

Only a trace amount of rain for the month was seen on July 1, and temperatures, though not record-breaking, are expected to stay in the hundreds for the next week.

McLellan said hay is going to suffer, as fields are starting to show yellow and brown hot spots where the short-lived soil moisture has run out. McLellan said he cut his own hay field Tuesday and may not make much more for the year. A soil test showed there was unused nitrogen and nutrients in the soil the plants could not take up due to the lack of soil moisture.

Many people have probably seen their lawns green up some with spring rains, but McLellan said grasses that made a recovery are drying down and burning again with the lack of rain. Trees that were damaged severely in the freeze of 2021 and drought of 2022 are taking even more damage from the dryness and may show stress for the next seven to 10 years, which only rain will fix, he said.

A shift to El Niño and a reprieve from the rare triple-dip La Niña, a largescale climate pattern marked by hotter, drier conditions in Texas, could mean a more fruitful recovery to Lake Waco’s level and soil moisture conditions than what was seen in 2022. Nielson-Gammon said the shift in the fall to cooler, wetter conditions offers hope at least for a less steep drop-off to the lake level, but nothing is guaranteed.

“Basically it changes the odds of above-normal precipitation from 50% to close to 60%,” he said.

Sellers said the city does not anticipate a big change in rainfall until at least the fall when the El Niño pattern could take hold.

There is hope for the lake level’s recovery, Nielsen-Gammon said, as declines are gradual but recoveries can happen quickly. He said the last time the lake was close to being this low was around 2006, and by the next summer the lake was well over its conservation capacity.

“Rainfall episodes intense enough to fill up the lake happen at least once a year on average, so it would be reasonable to expect it to be filled sometime between now and this time next year,” he said.

Sellers said although the city’s drought contingency plan calls for easing restrictions when the lake level reaches 455 feet, the city manager will make decisions case by case. Stage 2 restrictions, now a year old and becoming a toddler, will stick around until the reservoir’s situation becomes less dire.

“We did hit that 455 mark a while back. … We’re not going to lessen restrictions at this point, just because the forecast doesn’t support that,” she said.

Warnings have been issued to high water users during restrictions, but the city relies on neighborhood reporting and must catch someone in the act of violating watering restrictions to take action, she said. Using the program Water Smart, the city and customer can both receive alerts of high or abnormal use, but many times the excess use comes from leaks or other solvable sprinkler output adjustment issues, she said.

A new drought contingency plan, which comes out every five years, is in the works for 2024, and Sellers said her team is using the experience gained over the last couple of years to guide the plan in the future.

A potential solution in the next plan could be to reroute water from the Brazos River to use as a water source, but the timeline for that may stretch over years.

“It’s not like a straw. … This isn’t just like putting a big pipe and then we’re good, you now, it’s a big thing,” Sellers said.