Weekend smoke shop robbery, fast-food burglaries keep police busy
Weekend smoke shop robbery, fast-food burglaries keep police busy

Waco police are investigating an armed robbery and two restaurant burglaries that occurred over the weekend. 

Employees of the Discount Smoke Shop, 1402 N. 34th St., reported a masked gunman took money from a clerk about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said the gunman was wearing all black with with a black mask and brandishing a pistol, which he pointed at the clerk. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery. No injuries were reported, Bynum said. 

Police also reported burglaries at Popeye's Chicken, 420 N. Valley Mills Drive, and Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1030 N. Valley Mills Drive. 

In both incidents, burglars broke out the glass front doors of the businesses. Bynum said officers learned while investigating the Waco burglaries that similar crimes happened to the same stores in Temple. 

Bynum said all three crimes remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.  

