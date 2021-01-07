Weekly Baylor University tests, mass vaccinations planned as COVID-19 threat rises

“These vaccination hubs will provide people in those priority populations with identifiable sites where vaccination is occurring and a simpler way to sign-up for an appointment with each provider,” according to a Department of State Health Services press release Thursday.

If any of next week's supply goes to Waco, the health district will be ready within a day or two to set up vaccination clinics that can provide about 500 shots a day, Craine said. The health district is prepared to set up an online registration form for the shots at covidwaco.com. Frontline medical workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities have first priority for the shots, but if providers have a surplus they have been told to give it to the second priority group, which includes people 65 and older, pregnant women and those with certain chronic illnesses.