Well-known Waco Christmas display to shine through tough year

“I am 75 years and I still keep going because I am not going to sit down and feel sorry for myself,” Tristan said. “I am going to push myself to do it. I do it for all the kids.”
Tristan said 2021 has been a hard year for her family.
Her husband, Epifanio Tristan, fell ill with COVID-19 in January and suffered from complications for more than three months, she said.
“We didn’t know if he was going to make it or not,” Tristan said. “The doctor was informing me constantly, twice a week, then he came home and he had a stroke.”
Unfortunately the health complications worsened as the year went on and Tristan said her husband had three strokes.
“It can happen to anyone,” Tristan said. “We don’t know what we are going to have later. He is a survivor, that is a survivor.”
Throughout the tough times, Tristan said her lights have kept her going and serve as her form of therapy.
“So what I do is I put music on and then I work on my Christmas lights little by little and I think about when Hillcrest was there,” Tristan said, referring to the former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center site near her house, where demolition of the old hospital is wrapping up. “That is my therapy right there.”
Tristan, who enjoys setting up her display by herself, said she has many years of happy memories.
What started off as a way to bring Christmas cheer to her daughter who was in the hospital across the street 45 years ago, led to a collection of Christmas decorations that slowly continued to grow throughout the years.
“She was in the hospital, and she asked me to build a Christmas tree so I did. It was little and by the time I knew, the kids were all at the window looking at it,” Tristan said. “So the next year, I went a little bit higher.”
Now the home at 27th Street and Proctor Avenue has become a Christmas tradition for many in Waco.
“It is her passion,” neighbor Mary Kozlovsky said. “She loves every bit of setting up the display as seeing the smiles on the faces of each person that visits.”
Tristan’s house grew in popularity and landed on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” show in 2017. Tristan was declared the champion of the show’s nationwide competition and won $50,000.
With the help of donations from the community, ranging from lights and decorations to monetary donations to help pay for the hefty electricity bill, Tristan said she was able to grow her display.
She also credit the Waco GoodFellas, a nonprofit that strives to better the lives of families during the holiday season, for bringing Mr. and Mrs. Claus to her front yard to give out presents to children and spread the holiday cheer.
“That is how we help,” Tristan said. “The line goes all the way down and everybody gets a picture with Santa.”
Besides bringing joy to the community, Tristan said her display is also a way to honor her loved ones.
Despite the hardship they have faced this year and the late start to the setup, Tristan said nothing will hold her back from honoring her grandson, Anthony Paul Tristan, who passed away in November 2019 of a liver condition.
“We lost him right before Christmas, and it was hard on us,” Tristan said. “I had to force myself to finish it and in honor of his birthday, Dec. 1. Every year, God willing, I am going to put the lights on for his memory.”
With that goal and her grandson’s birthday in mind, Tristan said she hopes to plug in the lights Dec. 1.