Well-known Waco Christmas display to shine through tough year

“I am 75 years and I still keep going because I am not going to sit down and feel sorry for myself,” Tristan said. “I am going to push myself to do it. I do it for all the kids.”

Tristan said 2021 has been a hard year for her family.

Her husband, Epifanio Tristan, fell ill with COVID-19 in January and suffered from complications for more than three months, she said.

“We didn’t know if he was going to make it or not,” Tristan said. “The doctor was informing me constantly, twice a week, then he came home and he had a stroke.”

Unfortunately the health complications worsened as the year went on and Tristan said her husband had three strokes.

“It can happen to anyone,” Tristan said. “We don’t know what we are going to have later. He is a survivor, that is a survivor.”

Throughout the tough times, Tristan said her lights have kept her going and serve as her form of therapy.