WEST — The crowd that gathers Saturday at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in this town of 2,800 people will see signs of recovery and progress a decade after the community’s deadliest day.

They will see the colorful playground at Parker’s Park, built in honor of the firefighters who died responding to the fire at the town’s fertilizer plant on April 17, 2013.

They will see a neighborhood full of 109 houses rebuilt of brick and stone after the explosion of West Fertilizer damaged them beyond repair. In the surrounding blocks are the West Rest Haven Nursing Home and the $52 million West middle and high school complex, both of which replaced structures destroyed in the blast.

But just across the railroad tracks from the granite markers and fountains of the memorial is a landmine of half-buried trauma, a barren 4 acres that some in West go out of their way to avoid.

That is where 30 tons of ammonium nitrate, stored in a flammable wooden bin, exploded with the force of 20,000 pounds of TNT, destroying a large swath of the town and killing 15 people.

Justice of the Peace David Pareya, who had the job of identifying the remains after the explosion, will read off the names of the fallen at the event at 10 a.m. Saturday. He said he has had to make some effort to “get myself tuned up” for the weekend.

“It’s still traumatic today,” Pareya said. “I knew each of those heroes personally, and we had two other members of our community die in the apartments. … You never get used to it.”

Like many community leaders in West, Pareya served in the disaster recovery after suffering the loss of his own home. He was in his truck at the baseball fields near West Fertilizer when the plant blew up, and survived even after the cab of his truck caved in.

Pareya’s daughter, JoAnna Macik, remembers growing up in that neighborhood in the 1980s and ‘90s and playing hide-and-seek around the fertilizer plant on Halloween. Her parents would sometimes call her inside when there was a smell of ammonia in the air. No one imagined the plant could explode, she said.

“It’s very hard for me to drive past where my parents’ house used to be,” said Macik, now business and finance director for West Independent School District. “And my grandmother’s house, which was there, too. We spent so much time there. I don’t like the fact that there’s another house there now. So I try to steer clear of the whole area.”

Others interviewed in West this week remember details of that day with the vividness often heard in war stories.

Jana Pratka, assistant principal at West Middle School, remembers seeing railroad ties on fire near the plant. She remembers the pot of Ro-Tel cheese dip in her kitchen when she returned to her ruined house days after the explosion.

“I swore I would never eat Ro-Tel cheese dip again,” Pratka said. “It still looked the same way it looked when we left it that night. It just had insulation on it.”

The evening of the blast she was having dinner with her family and friends, including Kenneth "Luckey" Harris, a Dallas firefighter who lived in West. Harris wrestled with the kids in the living room and joined Pratka's husband in the back shed recording a contemporary Christian song.

Then her 10-year-old son returned from an errand around the corner with the news that the fertilizer plant was on fire.

“Luckey looked at my husband and said, ‘I’ve got to go,’" Pratka said.

Her husband dropped the firefighter off near the baseball field, and she tried to reassure herself that everything would be fine.

At 7:50 p.m., just as her parents were driving up to the house, a sudden blast blew out the windows in the house, leaving her son pierced down his back with shards of glass.

The family made it out alive and was able to help other neighbors, but in time it became clear Luckey would not be coming back alive.

In the 20 minutes before the blast, a small crowd of neighbors had gathered in surrounding blocks to watch the fertilizer plant fire.

Crystal Anthony, then a West ISD school board member and Methodist Home worker, got word of the fire from her 11-year-old daughter and went down to investigate, wearing flipflops. She saw residents of the West Rest Haven Nursing Home being evacuated to the side opposite the fire.

She felt the heat from the fire and prayed that the fine mist falling would turn into rain.

“Then, when it exploded, I flew back," Anthony said. "My daughter flew back. I just started crawling on my hands and knees and just kind of covered her. And then, it’s like it was all over.”

Anthony used her emergency medical training to help set up triage as stunned residents of the nursing home were wheeled out. At one point, someone passed her a baby, which she handed off to a trusted high school student.

She said in the chaos, people worked together to help those who needed it, but she remained “oblivious” to the scale of the mass casualty event.

It was only later that night, when she began communicating with other school board members, that she realized she could not go home. With only the clothes on her back and a cellphone in her hand, she would have to find shelter with family and figure out her next steps.

Longtime West Volunteer Fire Department firefighter John Hurtick was at the plant site immediately after the blast, but said he too was slow to realize how deadly it was.

He found Fire Chief Emanuel Mitchell near the site with a wound from flying debris and decided to take him to a Waco emergency room. At the hospital, Hurtick helped set up a triage tent.

“The whole outside of the emergency room was just covered with people,” he said. “A lot of them were bloody-faced.”

When he returned to West, the lights were out in much of town, and a triage center had been set up at the football field near the nursing home. Hurtick was an official with the nursing home, and he began to inquire about it.

“I asked the administrator, ‘How bad is it?’ She said, ‘Well, it’s destroyed, it’s gone.’”

It was not until the next day that Hurtick realized the severity of the loss.

The 15 dead included five West firefighters: Morris Bridges Jr., Cody Dragoo, Doug Snokhous, Robert Snokhous, and West City Secretary Joey Pustejovsky Jr.

Jimmy Matus and William “Buck” Uptmor, West residents who aided the volunteers, were also lost.

Luckey Harris, the Dallas firefighter, was also killed, along with area firefighters Jerry Chapman, Kevin Sanders, Perry Calvin, and Cyrus Reed.

Also killed were residents Adolph Lander, Judith Monroe and Mariano Saldivar.

Hurtick said the 10-year anniversary is a painful reminder of those losses.

“How could it not be?” he said. “Of course, Saturday’s memorial will be about those guys. We certainly want to remember them.”

He said the memorial service will be especially hard because of the death this month of Eddie Hykel, a firefighter who survived the West disaster only to be killed while working a wreck on Interstate 35.

West ISD lost its intermediate school, middle school and high school in the 2013 disaster, and school officials hurried to find classrooms for them at West Elementary School and Connally Independent School District. Board members worried that many displaced families would never return.

Crystal Anthony was part of those discussions as she and her daughter bounced around to the KOA north of town, Texas State Technical College, an apartment in Waco, and then an RV on her homesite.

For three years she struggled with her insurance company to find a way to pay off the mortgage on her ruined home and rebuild a new home. Eventually, fellow school board member Larry Hykel, a builder, helped her build a new home at a price she could afford.

Within three years most of the homes were rebuilt, and the school district created a school of portable buildings for students. West ISD moved quickly to build a new consolidated middle school and high school by 2016, with $52 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency aid, state aid and insurance money. By 2019, the district had an enrollment of 1,365, topping the 2013 enrollment. Those number sagged during the pandemic, but are increasing again now, with 1,283 enrolled currently, Superintendent David Truitt said.

He said the district's numbers are growing quickly because of growth from new arrivals, including some from out of state, who have noticed the district's reputation for academic success. Just this school year, the district opened the new $24.5 million West Elementary School.

Meanwhile, the city of West has spent $12.5 million in the disaster zone for new water, sewer and street infrastructure, mostly from FEMA. The city is now preparing to spend some $3 million on streets and utilities along North Reagan and South Marable streets, as well as $22 million for a new sewer treatment plant.

The city is still has some of its $10.4 million in settlement funds from lawsuits against businesses involved in supplying ammonium nitrate to West Fertilizer, Mayor Tommy Muska said, and will use it for ongoing improvements.

On a chilly day last week, Muska gave a windshield tour of West, pointing out five new subdivisions under construction, including some on the old football field where the triage center was set up. One subdivision offers starter homes, while another has homes beginning at $500,000.

"Out of the rubble, you look at the progress of this town," said Muska, who was mayor during the disaster and also lost his home. "A lot of that has to do with the brand-new schools."

Meanwhile, West's tax base grew 133% in the nine years after the blast, from $117.2 million in 2013 to $273.1 million in 2022.

Muska noted new businesses downtown and a new McDonald's and Starbucks on Interstate 35. He said he is hoping to get a Whataburger and a Love's truck stop to bring more sales tax revenue to town.

Muska said he doesn't know of another town that has recovered physically and economically as quickly as West. But he said emotional recovery has been slower, and he plans to hold town hall meetings about how to handle lingering trauma over the disaster.

“That cut we received 10 years ago has scabbed over and bled, scabbed over and bled, and scabbed over enough that it’s hard to open it back up when something hits it," he said.

Muska said that as a father who lost a teenage son years ago in a car wreck, he knows grief can last a long time.

"It’s not that we don’t miss them just as much, but we’ve learned that life goes on," he said. "We never want to forget them but we don’t want to dwell on them either. There’s a balance."