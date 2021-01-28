West High graduate sworn in as district judge

Jessica Mangrum, a 1993 graduate of West High School, was sworn in as judge of the 200th State District Court in Travis County on Jan. 1.

The ceremony was held in a city park in Austin and was conducted by Senior District Judge Tim Sulak, a 1971 West High School graduate.

Mangrum is a 1997 graduate of the University of Texas and a 2002 graduate of the University of Texas School of Law. She has been a practicing attorney for 17 years and was a partner with Thompson, Coe,

Cousins & Irons in Austin.

Mangrum was elected in November to a four-year term. She resides in Austin with her husband, John, and their 4-year-old daughter, Vivienne. She is the daughter of Boyd and Mary Mangrum, of West.