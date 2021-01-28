 Skip to main content
West High graduate sworn in as district judge
West High graduate sworn in as district judge

Judge sworn in

Senior District Judge Tim Sulak (left) swears in District Judge Jessica Mangrum in Austin on Jan. 1 as the new judge for the 200th District Court. With her are her husband, John, and daughter, Vivienne, 4.

 JUSTICE CHARI KELLY PHOTO

Jessica Mangrum, a 1993 graduate of West High School, was sworn in as judge of the 200th State District Court in Travis County on Jan. 1.

The ceremony was held in a city park in Austin and was conducted by Senior District Judge Tim Sulak, a 1971 West High School graduate.

Mangrum is a 1997 graduate of the University of Texas and a 2002 graduate of the University of Texas School of Law. She has been a practicing attorney for 17 years and was a partner with Thompson, Coe,

Cousins & Irons in Austin.

Mangrum was elected in November to a four-year term. She resides in Austin with her husband, John, and their 4-year-old daughter, Vivienne. She is the daughter of Boyd and Mary Mangrum, of West.

