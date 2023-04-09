West leaders say they are taking a modest approach to commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the fertilizer plant explosion that ripped apart lives and homes in their small town on April 17, 2013.

City and community leaders will hold a public ceremony at West City Park, next to the Fallen Heroes Memorial at 10 a.m. April 15, two days before the actual anniversary. The ceremony will include city and state elected officials, a performance by West school choirs and Justice of the Peace David Pareya as master of ceremony. The names of the 15 who died in the explosion, including 12 first responders, will be read.

"I want it to be a celebration of the resilience of these citizens, and remember those we lost," West Mayor Tommy Muska said. "We can't forget the past, but we can move forward."

The city has not held yearly observances of the date since the fifth anniversary, in deference to the wishes of some survivors.

"It brings up memories, and some people want to just put it behind them," Muska said. "They have moved forward, and any time you bring it back, it opens that cut."

The Rev. John Crowder, an organizer of the event, said the ceremony is about honoring the people who were lost and celebrating the community's recovery.

"I hope that it brings hope for the future as we look back and see how far we've come and look at what we've accomplished together, that it gives us hope for what we can do if we continue to work together," Crowder said.

He said the community is approaching the anniversary with a wide range of emotions.

"There are some who really want to stop thinking about it," Crowder said. "Others are committed to making sure we never forget the sacrifices made on our behalf. We have to be sensitive to people up and down that spectrum. But we owe it to those who died protecting us that we never forget them and continue to tell their story."

Crowder's church, First Baptist Church of West, will wait until April 23 to mark the anniversary with an outdoor worship service at 10:15 a.m., open to all. The church has held the outdoor service at a field at 808 Reagan St. each year since 2013, when the church was cordoned off because of the explosion.

Meanwhile, the History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., will offer an exhibit until May 27 on the explosion and its aftermath.