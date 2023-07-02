West resident David Mocio has seen and done a lot in his 68 years.

A veteran, Mocio flew F-4 Phantom fighter jets for the Marine Corps from 1978 to 1982. Since 1987, he has run 10 marathons, the most recent in 2016. He plans to run again for his 70th birthday, which may be his final marathon.West resident David Mocio was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma in 2019 and has been receiving immunotherapy treatment. He said he hopes to run a marathon for his 70th birthday.

In the meantime, he has to keep up his fight against cancer.

In 2019, Mocio was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic melanoma, regarded as one of the most serious forms of skin cancer. His doctors decided to treat Mocio with immunotherapy, an approach that has only become a mainstream option relatively recently. Because chemotherapy is less effective against melanoma than many other types of cancer, if Mocio's cancer did not respond to immunotherapy, he would have had only eight months to a year to live, he said.

Four years after the start of treatment, Mocio said he is thankful to God, his doctors at Texas Oncology-Waco and his mental toughness for the success he has seen so far in his cancer treatment.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy differs from other cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy in that the treatment does not directly attack cancerous cells. Rather, patients are given drugs that train the immune system to detect and attack cancerous cells on its own, similar to a vaccine.

Immunotherapy has existed as an idea since the late 19th century, but it was not until 2011 that major breakthroughs allowed the treatment to be seen as a mainstream form of cancer treatment. Immunotherapy is particularly effective in treating late-stage or metastatic cancer, when cancerous cells have been able to mutate and cloak themselves from the immune system, said Leigh Greathouse, an associate professor of nutrition and biology at Baylor University who specializes in cancer biology.

“When these new proteins are starting to be expressed on the surface of the tumor cells, that doesn't allow your immune system to recognize those cancer cells as bad and kill them,” Greathouse said. “What immunotherapy does, it tricks the immune system into recognizing the tumor cells as foreign and killing them.”

Greathouse said chemotherapy introduces a toxin to the body that kills cancerous cells, but can also kill noncancerous cells. Immunotherapy is more targeted to cancerous cells.

Texas Oncology-Waco Medical Director Dr. Carlos Encarnación said immunotherapy is one of the biggest advancements in oncology in recent years, and the number of patients treated with immunotherapy has grown exponentially in the past decade. At Texas Oncology, there are a few hundred patients who receive the treatment, he said.

Compared to chemo, the side effects of immunotherapy are much less severe, Encarnación said.

“They have a much, much better opportunity of living longer with good quality of life,” Encarnación said. “It's not a magical cure. It does not work for everybody and not everybody can handle it. This is not magic, but it is tremendously better than what we have.”

Encarnación said treatment for a patient can look different depending on the type of cancer. He said patients can either receive the immunotherapy drugs intravenously or in pill form.

Development

The concept of immunotherapy dates to at least 1891, when surgeon and researcher William Coley found that injecting infectious bacteria in a patient with inoperable cancer would lead to the shrinking of tumors, hypothesizing the improvement was a result of stimulating the immune system. His daughter, Helen Coley Nauts, in the 1950s founded the Cancer Research Institute that contributed to the modernization of the field of immunotherapy.

Other milestones include a 1959 study by husband and wife duo of Ruth and John Graham that found a particular vaccine effective against gynecological cancers and a finding the same year by Dr. Lloyd Old that a tuberculosis vaccine could inhibit tumor growth in mice. The vaccine he studied received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 1990 for treatment of bladder cancer.

Research Jacques Miller published in 1967 expanded the understanding of T-cells' role in the immune response that could fight cancer, and subsequent discoveries through the 1970s expanded the understanding of the mechanisms involved in immunotherapy.

Greathouse said the drug ipilimumab, available under the brand name Yervoy, was approved by the FDA in 2011, which was one of the first immunotherapies approved to treat cancer, coming 21 years after the tuberculosis vaccine was approved to treat bladder cancer. Greathouse said Yervoy was successful at treating late-stage cancers, leading to immunotherapy becoming a more mainstream treatment option for cancer. Dr. Tasuku Honjo and Dr. Jim Allison, the doctor who developed Yervoy, shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2018 for related discoveries.

From 2011 to 2018, the estimated percentage of patients eligible for immunotherapy drugs increased from 1.5% to 43.6% according to JAMA Network journal publications.

“It's just given us a brand new tool in our tool belt that we haven't had,” Greathouse said of immunotherapy. “The best thing we've had so far really is chemotherapy. It wasn't until immunotherapy that we actually had anything that works significantly better, and as good as chemotherapy in some cases."

Greathouse said immunotherapy could soon become the dominant form of cancer treatment.

"While I think chemotherapy and radiation therapy are still going to be the main stage for the next probably five years or so, once we get a better handle on how to utilize this new tool, immunotherapy, it might become the first line of therapies," Greathouse said. "They're now starting to combine chemotherapy or radiation therapy with immunotherapy to further enhance treatment response. So that's where I think it's going in the future.”

It's a marathon

Mocio said his experience with cancer started before he knew he had it.

He noticed a spot on his leg in 2015 but was initially told by his doctor that it was nothing to worry about. About a year later, the spot bled after being kicked and he got his first inkling that something was wrong, he said.

A biopsy revealed the spot was malignant, and he soon had surgery to remove lymph nodes near the spot. The test of the lymph nodes came back negative, meaning at the time Mocio was not believed to have cancer. For the next two years Mocio went every few months to a dermatologist, and everything seemed fine for the time being.

However, in 2019, Mocio found another tumor growing near his groin. Another surgery returned a positive result, and he was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic melanoma.

Every 28 days since then, Mocio has made the nearly 28-mile trek from his home in West to Texas Oncology’s office on Highway 6 to receive his treatment. For the first four months, Mocio was given a combination of Opdivo, the brand name for the drug nivolumab, and Yervoy, through a 45 minute IV treatment. Later, he was switched to just Opdivo.

Mocio credits the treatment with saving his life, and studies have shown immunotherapy to be more effective than chemotherapy or radiation therapy against melanoma.

Mocio said he has also been able to draw on his military experience and time spent training for marathons to keep himself going.

“It's probably 75% mental and about 25% physical,” Mocio said. “There’s not a marathon that I've ever run where at some point during it, you didn't want to just stop.

"When I ran my first marathon, I'd been out of the Marine Corps a couple years, and I remembered back to some of my training that no matter how tired you got, they taught us that your mind really takes over for your body. And I think even in my journey with cancer, the positive attitude, I think's a big part of your success. But, there are times when no matter how positive you are, the cancer will get, could get, the better of you. And it's just how you deal with it.”

In 2016 Mocio ran the New York City Marathon to raise money for Fred’s Team, a running program established by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to raise money for cancer research. He also did it in honor of his mom, a cancer survivor who is set to turn 87 later this year.

His first marathon was Fort Worth's Cowtown Marathon in 1987. Mocio said he is aiming to run again for his 70th birthday and is considering doing Cowtown again for a dose of nostalgia. Though he does not want to give up running just yet, the Cowtown Marathon could be his last because he may need a knee replacement, which would mean he could not run anymore.

“I probably need a knee replacement because it's bone on bone,” Mocio said. “But when I met with the doctor, and he told me 'Now if we replace your knee, you can't run anymore.' I told him ‘We'll just not do that at this point. We'll just see how my knee works. If I need to get shots to make it not hurt, then we'll do that. But I'm not ready yet to give up that activity.'”

Running for Mocio has just been one way for him to experience life. He said his overall mentality has just been to forge ahead and do things that interest him, which began when he decided he wanted to join the military and fly jets.

“I've always had a desire to live life and not just watch it,” Mocio said. “It's just one of those things, I decided I wanted to run a marathon and 18 weeks later, I did it. I just constantly challenged myself to see what other things are out there for life. I'd never scuba dived. I was in St. Martin and I went scuba diving, just different things in life I've wanted to experience.”

Ultimately, Mocio said he has God to thank for blessing him during his journey with cancer. He said his diagnosis and treatment have led him to strengthen his faith and his connections with other people. Pointing to the sun rising in the morning sky over his West home, Mocio said seeing the new day is another reason to thank God.

“What you do the first 10 minutes when you wake up in the morning probably dictates how you're going to live your day. If you get up and you're cranky and upset, that's going to follow through. If you can get up in the morning and thank God for that,” Mocio said, pointing to the sky, “another day to look at that, how blessed are we? We're never guaranteed that. And I'll bet you 99% of people when they go to bed at night, never think ‘I might not wake up in the morning.’ Nobody thinks about, ‘I might not wake up.’ We take it as a given. But it's not. Every day is a gift.”