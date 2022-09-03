Westfest keeps traditions moving

The population of West was due for a fivefold increase this weekend as the 46th annual Westfest packed in crowds with several days of entertainment and heritage.

The festival kicked off Thursday with a carnival sneak peek and drew in Friday crowds to see country performers Taylor Branch and William Beckmann.

It wraps up Sunday with a polka mass in the morning and performances through the day, ending with a 10 p.m. show by Texas troubadour Ray Wylie Hubbard.

On Saturday, a downtown parade and a series of performances carried on the Czech-flavored traditions of Westfest in this north McLennan County town of nearly 2,900.

Seminars on accordion playing and traditional egg decoration were scheduled alongside performances of Czech music and dancing, including a show by the West Junior Historians. The West High School organization has performed traditional dances at Westfest since the festival's beginning in 1976 wearing traditional Czech garb.

Meanwhile, more than a half-dozen polka-style bands are playing the festival, including a 3 p.m. Sunday show by Grammy-winning Brave Combo, a Westfest mainstay that blends polka with rock and world music.

Daily admission to the festival is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

For more information visit westfest.com.