What's next for the Waco VA? Doris Miller Medical Center provides mental health, blind rehab services to veterans

However, with a remodeling and new construction housing project for homeless veterans at the Waco facility and its central location and direct pipeline to veterans leaving the service at nearby Fort Hood in Killeen, Doris Miller VA Assistant Director Amy Maynard said she thinks the local facility has a healthy future.

“There is a utilization review underway and there has been market assessments done throughout the VA,” Maynard said. “When you look at our growth rate, the growth rate of our veteran population is one of the highest in the country, and projections are that it will continue to grow. So no, I don’t believe we are in danger of closing, and there have been no projections of the Waco campus closing down.”

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, said he will do what he can to keep the Waco VA medical center a vibrant community asset.