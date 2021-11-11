What's next for the Waco VA? Doris Miller Medical Center provides mental health, blind rehab services to veterans

Almost two decades after a fortified community effort reversed plans to shutter the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco, the facility continues to provide vital mental health treatment, trauma research, elder care and blind rehabilitation services for Central Texas veterans.
While the 24 red-brick buildings spread out over 100 acres are 70 to 80 years old, the modern mission of the center’s 970 employees is dedication to caring for the area’s growing, aging veteran population.
But what does the future hold for the medical center, which was named after Waco’s Pearl Harbor hero, Navy mess cook Doris Miller, in 2015?
A nationwide review of VA health facilities outlined in the 2019 VA Mission Act established a nine-member commission that will look at “modernization or realignment of facilities” of the Veterans Health Administration. It is an evaluation similar to the one done by the Defense Department that recommended closure of the Waco VA medical center in 2003 and could end up closing dozens of VA health care facilities across the county.
VA currently manages 171 medical centers and 1,112 outpatient sites, a massive operation that serves more than 9 million veterans annually. But many of those facilities are aging and failing. In March, administration officials noted that while the median age of private-sector hospitals in America today is about 11 years, the median age of VA hospitals is roughly 58 years, according to a report in Military Times.
However, with a remodeling and new construction housing project for homeless veterans at the Waco facility and its central location and direct pipeline to veterans leaving the service at nearby Fort Hood in Killeen, Doris Miller VA Assistant Director Amy Maynard said she thinks the local facility has a healthy future.
“There is a utilization review underway and there has been market assessments done throughout the VA,” Maynard said. “When you look at our growth rate, the growth rate of our veteran population is one of the highest in the country, and projections are that it will continue to grow. So no, I don’t believe we are in danger of closing, and there have been no projections of the Waco campus closing down.”
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, said he will do what he can to keep the Waco VA medical center a vibrant community asset.
“The Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs is a center of medical excellence,” Session said in a statement. “Veterans in Central Texas deserve first-rate care and attention. The facility physically located in Waco serves local veterans to receive necessary medical care within close proximity that allows for more effective treatment timeframes. I will always advocate to support this facility and its offerings to ensure medical resources are readily available. In particular, I believe the center’s focus on mental health treatment is saving numerous lives to meet the needs of people facing these diseases and conditions.”
Former Rep. Chet Edwards battled in the trenches with former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison and former Waco Mayor Linda Ethridge to keep the Waco VA medical center open once it was marked for closure. Edwards was chair of the House Military Construction and Veterans Affairs subcommittee, and Hutchison was chair of the corresponding Senate committee at the time. Edwards credits Hutchison and Ethridge for inviting Secretary of Veterans Affairs Anthony Principi to tour the Waco facility before pulling the plug.
Edwards said during the tour, Principi walked unannounced into several of the buildings to speak to VA employees and was especially impressed with the number of years of service that many had put in.
“I think it is very important for our community to never take the VA hospital for granted and to understand the Mission Act asset review process,” Edwards said. “The Waco VA is an important part of our community. It provides quality health care for thousands of veterans and good jobs for local families. It is a living symbol that the service of our veterans will not be forgotten.”
Edwards said the new $5.6 million homeless veteran housing project and the research, assessment and treatment performed at the Center of Excellence in the areas of post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and suicide among veterans are signs of the department’s commitment to the Waco facility.
Maynard said the VA medical center provides outpatient primary care and mental health clinics, inpatient psychiatric care, nursing home care and includes a Women Recover in Supportive Environment residential program. Also, there is the Seriously Mentally Ill Life Empowerment program, a residential rehab program for those with severe mental illnesses.
The VA medical center has 64 intermediate and acute psychiatric beds and 140 beds for long-term care to “psycho-geriatric” patients 65 or older. It also offers 10 inpatient beds for its blind rehabilitation unit, where blind veterans or those losing their sight are taught self-sufficiency skills while learning to use devices to assist with mobility, communication and more, Maynard said.
“Our blind rehabilitation program is a very intriguing program where they teach our veterans how to cook and how to do trades safely with limited or no vision,” Maynard said. “If they enjoy painting, they are taught to paint with limited or no vision. Whatever interests that veteran, they are taught how to do that. They are also taught to deal with their medications, bank accounts, how to live life with that limitation. The passion that our staff has for veterans is pretty incredible.”
The campus also has a laundry facility with a staff of 42 that processes linens for VA medical center facilities in Waco, Temple, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
McLennan County Veteran Service Officer Steve Hernandez said the Waco VA medical center is an important cog in the treatment of area veterans.
“I think the local VA is very much needed because of our aging demographic that we have in McLennan County and the surrounding counties around Waco,” Hernandez said. “A lot of the older veterans are having a hard time getting to Temple, so the local VA has been a facility that is badly needed for medical services.”
