White House COVID-19 official Birx: Baylor is a model for reducing risk

Through testing its student athletes, Baylor determined that 60% of those who tested positive showed no symptoms, higher than the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s calculation of 40% across all age groups, Birx said. The university also is working to understand how information from the wastewater testing correlates with the number of potential infections in a residence hall.

“That understanding is going to help all of us,” she said. “This cutting-edge — what we call innovative science and data collection — will help other universities really understand when they open in the spring what they need to do and be ready to plan now, because the key success at Baylor and the universities that we have seen is they spent the summer planning.”

Birx said that is the “secret sauce” people often ask her about for universities that have opened and remained open, and it has become clear to her now after visiting so many different institutions. The ones that took the summer to plan, to communicate those plans to staff and students and to provide expectations for all managed to find that “secret sauce,” she said. They also worked with their communities, local officials and health experts.