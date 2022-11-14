Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast

Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast.

Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park.

The flock was a sizable part of the population of endangered whooping cranes, which migrate each fall from the forests of Canada to Aransas National Wildlife Refuge near Corpus Christi.

Scientists involved in the recovery of whooping cranes track the birds carefully, calculating the current wild population at 543, State Ornithologist Tania Homayoun of Texas Parks and Wildlife said Monday.

“This is really cool because we don’t often get a chance to get numbers on sightings of whooping cranes when they’re in migration,” Homayoun said. She said flocks are sometimes seen making stops in Midwest states such as Nebraska, but Texas migratory sightings on land are rarer.

“When they get to Texas it’s hit or miss whether people will get to see them land. ... People often see them flying high in the sky, but to see them actually stopping over and foraging in mudflats is a rare treat.”

Mike Champagne, Lake Waco manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the whooping crane sighting brought birders and photographers out to the lake and caused a stir on social media.

“It’s just neat,” he said. “I don’t think a flock has been seen here in many years.”

Lake Waco is down more than 11 feet from its normal elevation, and the low water level has left part of the North Bosque arm of Lake Waco as mud flats, Champagne said. The flats may provide food for the visiting birds, he said.

Champagne said going to see whooping cranes at Aransas has been on his bucket list for years.

“To see them here in Waco, and to see that many, is a unique experience,” he said.

The tallest and rarest bird species in North America, whooping cranes make a 2,500-mile journey from their breeding grounds in Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park to the Texas coastal marshes each year. The journey typically takes 50 days, and the first pair of cranes arrived on the Texas coast this year on Oct. 21. Most are expected to arrive in December, followed by a flood of birdwatching tourists to the Texas refuge.

The public can help track whooping cranes by reporting sightings online to TPWD’s Whooper Watch. The birds are federally protected and should not be disturbed or harassed, and hunters should be careful not to harm them, TPWD officials say.

Homayoun said decades of federal efforts to protect the birds and their habitat has paid off.

“The work that has been done to recover them has been really intense to get those numbers back up,” she said.

Whooping cranes had an estimated population of 15,000 to 20,000 before human interference, falling to 1,400 in 1860 and 15 in 1941, the National Wildlife Federation reports. Aransas National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1937 to protect their witner habitat, and populations have gradually recovered in the past 70 years.

Today their star power is such that a stopover like the one this week in Waco can create a buzz in online birder communities.

“Pretty much everyone knew they were there,” said Robert Cohee, a Waco wildlife photographer who headed to the lake after learning about the flock online.

Brian Boyd, a photographer who has been documenting Lake Waco and its wildlife for years, took photos of the birds from nearly a mile away this week.

“I think this is right up with us finding the eagles 14 years ago,” he said. “Whooping cranes are not notorious for stopping over in Waco. ... It’s kind of the hub of the bird world right now. Everyone is talking about Waco and the whooping cranes.”