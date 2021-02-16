Widespread outages continue throughout McLennan County on second day of winter power crisis

“I decided I didn’t need to do that anymore,” she said.

Her son’s home has power, but he also has three pit bulls that do not get along with her three dogs, and she will not leave them home alone, she said.

Crabtree also is worried about the 150 multiple varieties of tropical fish she has, including six larger ones in a 90-gallon aquarium that are accustomed to water temperatures between 78 and 80 degrees.

She installed a “bubbler” in the tank and said she thinks that will help, although the water temperature had dipped to 71 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

“I am lucky enough to have a gas stove that heats up the house pretty well, and I put pots of boiling water on to help with the heat,” she said. “This house has a wall heater in the bathroom and I can shut off half of the house, so it’s pretty warm. But I will be glad when the power comes back on. There isn’t a lot to do when you don’t have TV or internet, but I have been reading magazines and I have a puzzle set up in the front part of the house, but it’s pretty cold in there.”

Public health officials warn against using stovetops or ovens to heat homes. Use of the appliances outside their intended purpose increases risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.