Widespread outages continue throughout McLennan County on second day of winter power crisis

This story will be updated throughout the day.
Update, 4 p.m.
At H-E-B's Wooded Acres store mid-day Tuesday, entry was limited, and customers were lined up outside because of staff limitations. Nearby at the Target on Bosque Boulevard, the store was open but appeared to be running on reserve power with few lights on inside. Freezers and refrigerators with grocery items were taped up, and customers were told those items were off limits. Some shoppers navigated the store with flashlights or cellphone lights.
Carol Crabtree, 78, moved to Waco a couple of years ago and said she might as well have stayed in Wichita, Kansas if these are the types of winters Waco will continue to experience.
Crabtree lives in northwest Waco near the Hillcrest Elementary School and said she has been without power since early Monday morning. She was encouraged when the power came back on Monday night. But her hopes were dashed when it went off 2 hours later and has been off ever since.
“I hadn’t gone to bed yet, and I was so happy when it came back on,” she said. “But it went off and it hasn’t come back on yet and they say it’s supposed to snow a lot tonight.”
Crabtree’s son lives nearby and has been coming by to check on her. She said she went out to get the mail Monday, slipped and fell and has not been out since.
“I decided I didn’t need to do that anymore,” she said.
Her son’s home has power, but he also has three pit bulls that do not get along with her three dogs, and she will not leave them home alone, she said.
Crabtree also is worried about the 150 multiple varieties of tropical fish she has, including six larger ones in a 90-gallon aquarium that are accustomed to water temperatures between 78 and 80 degrees.
She installed a “bubbler” in the tank and said she thinks that will help, although the water temperature had dipped to 71 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
“I am lucky enough to have a gas stove that heats up the house pretty well, and I put pots of boiling water on to help with the heat,” she said. “This house has a wall heater in the bathroom and I can shut off half of the house, so it’s pretty warm. But I will be glad when the power comes back on. There isn’t a lot to do when you don’t have TV or internet, but I have been reading magazines and I have a puzzle set up in the front part of the house, but it’s pretty cold in there.”
Public health officials warn against using stovetops or ovens to heat homes. Use of the appliances outside their intended purpose increases risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Sara Beth Stoltzfus finally got tired of lying in bed under a mountain of blankets and decided to make the trek across town to stay with her grandmother-in-law at her toasty warm home.
Stoltzfus and her husband, James Fairchild, have been without power at their Timbercrest neighborhood home since 2 a.m. Monday. Their all-electric home forced them to break out the camping gear so they could heat some food on a camping stove outside.
“Today, I just got tired of just lying in bed under the covers,” she said. “It was getting hard emotionally.”
So after neighbors offered to take care of their six chickens outside, Stoltzfus made the call to accept the offer of a warm home, bringing the dog with her. Her husband went to work Tuesday and will meet them there later, she said.
“It was so fortunate that we have so many blankets and camping gear because I know not everyone has tons of blankets,” she said. “Our faces got pretty cold sticking out of the covers, but our bodies were OK. “
She said she and her husband used newspapers to pad the chicken coops to help keep them warm, and as long as someone breaks the ice in their water bowls, they should be OK.
Update, 1:37 pm.
The Oncor outage map showed 39,341 customers of 104,796 in McLennan County remained without power.
Local authorities continued to warn of icy roads and urged people to stay home. Warming centers were open at Dewey Community Center, South Waco Community Center, Highland Baptist Church, and St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
Meanwhile, some in the area took refuge in hotels.
For Ronnie and Lisa Jackson, their winter wonderland includes wondering when the power at their home in the Riesel area will come back on.
The Jacksons were checking out of the Hotel Indigo Tuesday morning to go back home to tend to their 500 cows.
They lost power and drove to Marlin Friday night, where they stayed at the Executive Suites before it lost power and water.
“We need to go home to feed the cows and we don’t know what after that,” Ronnie Jackson said.
“We just know we needed a shower,” Lisa Jackson said.
The Hotel Indigo was booked for the past two nights, including 40 to 50 Baylor students who evacuated Russell Hall after a water line break left them with no water. Some students slept in the dining hall at Penland Hall, students said.
KJ. Franzmeier, Abby Brown, Erica Ginaven and Lauren Langston, who live near campus on South 10th Street, lost power in their home about 2 a.m. Sunday and booked a room at the Hotel Indigo for several nights. They were hoping to get some breakfast at the Hotel Indigo Tuesday morning but were told hotel staff members were having trouble getting into work.
By midday Tuesday, Joy Marshall, her family and two German shepherds were back in front of their McGregor home's fireplace, planning another trip out for firewood from friends as their final log burned.
They'd been largely without power since 2:55 a.m. Monday, outside of an hour or so early Tuesday morning when it returned and their home heating kicked in to raise the indoor temperature from the 40s to 60 degrees.
The loss of power had the Belton Independent School District music teacher, her husband Kevin and 16-year-old son Noah checking for warmer places to stay, but found their search complicated by their two dogs, McGiver and Bear.
Area warming centers and many motels would not take in people with pets. Those that did quickly filled their vacancies. Then the one Robinson-area motel at which Marshall was able to secure a reservation lost its power.
Over the last three days, the Marshalls have navigated frozen streets to get firewood from friends and search for open gas stations, spent short periods in their truck to warm up and recharge phones and, back at home, curled up in front of their fireplace.
They've cooked hot dogs in their fireplace and made some cowboy coffee. "It was a lot of work for coffee that didn't taste so good," she said.
Still, she's thankful. Others have gone longer without electricity and with fewer resources, including a friend in Temple still waiting for power after 36 hours. "We absolutely recognize other people have it worse than it has been for us, but it's been a rough go," she said.
Update 12:11 p.m.:
As of noon, the number of Oncor's McLennan County households without power was 39,606.
In Robinson, Cody and Carole Fergusson were trying to keep themselves, their 3-year-old daughter and 7-week-old golden-doodle puppy warm in bed after being without power since about 2 a.m. Monday.
Carole Fergusson, 32, a Waco native who works at a creative agency, said this is by far the worst winter event of her lifetime.
“I currently have on six sweaters, two pairs of pants, two pairs of socks and some white-girl Uggs,” she said. “We do have a camper propane grill, so we made some bean soup. … I think we’re all equally trying to be in good spirits, but honestly, it’s been trying at times.”
She said the family was about to go to her in-laws’ home in Rosenthal, about 10 miles away.
Update 10:18 a.m.
More than 40,000 McLennan County households remained without power at 10:05 Tuesday due to weather damage and "maintained controlled outages" required to prevent a grid overload.
As Waco temperatures warmed from 1 to 10 degrees Tuesday morning, the Oncor outage map showed 40,208 households across the county without power, an increase over Monday's numbers.
In East Waco's 76704 ZIP code, 3,349 of 3,456 customers were without power. A city warming station announced Monday for the Multipurpose Center at 1020 Elm Ave. appeared to be empty and without power Tuesday morning. Other warming centers were open at the Dewey Community Center, South Waco Community Center and Highland Baptist Church, city officials said.
District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield, who represents East Waco, said she suspects the problem is outdated electrical infrastructure in the historically low-income and minority area. She said she expects the city and Oncor will discuss improvements to inner-city infrastructure after this crisis passes.
“It’s a conversation most cities will be having with their electrical providers,” she said.
In a statement on the online Oncor outage map, the power delivery company acknowledged continued struggles.
"Outages are occurring across the state and the entire Oncor service territory," the message states. "Oncor was able to rotate some outages overnight, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent us and other utilities from rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages, leading to extended periods without power for many of our customers. At this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize, and urge all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue."