Widespread outages increase throughout McLennan County on second day of winter power crisis
Widespread outages increase throughout McLennan County on second day of winter power crisis

Local residents get out of the cold at a Salvation Army warming center Monday.

 Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune Herald

This story will be updated throughout the day.

More than 40,000 McLennan County households remained without power at 10:05 Tuesday due to weather damage and "maintained controlled outages" required to prevent a grid overload.

As Waco temperatures warmed from 1 to 10 degrees Tuesday morning, The Oncor outage map showed 40,208 households across the county without power, an increase over Monday's numbers.

In a statement on the online Oncor outage map, the power delivery company acknowledged continued struggles.

"Outages are occurring across the state and the entire Oncor service territory," the message states. "Oncor was able to rotate some outages overnight, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent us and other utilities from rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages, leading to extended periods without power for many of our customers. At this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize, and urge all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue."

