Widespread outages increase throughout McLennan County on second day of winter power crisis

"Outages are occurring across the state and the entire Oncor service territory," the message states. "Oncor was able to rotate some outages overnight, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent us and other utilities from rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages, leading to extended periods without power for many of our customers. At this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize, and urge all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue."