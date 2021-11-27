Wild Lights display dazzles after-hours at Cameron Park Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo is welcoming evening crowds this holiday season with a display of a quarter-million Christmas lights as the animals snooze.

Wild Lights kicked off Friday with more than 900 visitors, who had the opportunity to sip cocoa, chat with Santa and take photos with the colorful lights display set up all along the main loop walkway.

The first-ever event runs Wednesdays through Sundays until Jan. 9, with gate revenue going toward the zoo's expansion, including an education and veterinary complex, an African hoofstock barn and an African penguin habitat. The display is sponsored by Reliant Energy and TFNB Your Bank for Life.

Highlights include a large van at the entrance twinkling with lights, a tunnel of lights and lit-up lion statue near the African exhibit. A variety of food and entertainment is on tap each night, and a kids craft area is open Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Santa will hold court under the zoo pavilion through Dec. 23 and will have a mail drop for children's wish lists.

Wild Lights is open 6-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 6-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. On Christmas week, the exhibit will be open 6-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

Tickets are $15, $12 for ages 3 to 12, and free for ages 2 and younger. Cameron Park Zoo members get a $2 discount. For information and tickets visit cameronparkzoo.com/specialevents/wild-lights.