Wild Torch to relight with historical view on prostitution in Waco

Organizers of Wild Torch, an annual fundraiser for Jesus Said Love, plan to reignite support for the nonprofit's future in helping women wanting to leave the commercial sex industry with a look at Waco's past when prostitution was legal.

This year's fundraiser, scheduled for Friday evening at the Waco Convention Center, will evoke the days of the Reservation, the district near downtown where prostitution was legal. The Reservation operated through the turn of the 20th century until 1917, when it was shut down before the construction of U.S. Army training base Camp MacArthur.

In addition to live music from the bands The Purple Hulls, Aaron Konzelman and Union Revival, and Emily and Brett Mills, the fundraiser will feature a bawdy house register from the period, newspaper clippings from 1917 documenting the district's closing, turn-of-the-century furniture and a doorbell from the house of Waco madam Molly Adams. It also will screen a video interview with McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, whose great-uncle, Guy McNamara, led the Reservation shutdown.

It will be the sixth Wild Torch staged for Jesus Said Love and the first in two years after COVID-19 shutdowns and protocols. Organizers hope to raise $150,000, less than the $212,000 received in the fundraiser's third year, but somewhat ambitious given the two-year pause.

"In some sense, it's like we're starting over," Jesus Said Love co-founder Brett Mills said.

Emily Mills, who started Jesus Said Love with Brett some 18 years ago, said the reason for Friday's historical look-back is to frame Jesus Said Love's current work against Waco's history with the commercial sex industry.

"What we find is that so much has changed for women in the 105 years since then, yet so much is the same," Emily Mills said.

Women have more legal protections and options to leave sex work than then, but money and power still drive the commercial sex industry and women in poverty are still the primary group exploited by it, she said. Women in the sex industry still die from drug overdoses and suicides and many have their freedom and livelihoods controlled by men, she said.

She will perform a monologue as Molly Adams in the Wild Torch fundraiser.

The evening also will contrast modern and historical approaches to curbing the sex industry. Then, the brunt of the law fell on the prostitutes. Now, there is a broader approach that aims to punish human traffickers and the buyers of sex while expanding the options for women seeking to escape.

"Penalize the buyer and rehabilitate the seller. That's what they didn't do back then," Brett Mills said.

McNamara, who has led local efforts to find and dismantle sex and human trafficking rings, put it this way, "Our focus is on the traffickers and the pimps, and not victimize the women twice."

After decades of allowing prostitution to operate in a defined area with license fees paid to the city, Waco officials closed the Reservation in 1917 as a federal condition for the establishment of Camp MacArthur. At the forefront of that closing was Waco Police Chief Guy McNamara, whose method was abrupt and brusque.

"He gave the prostitutes until sundown on a Saturday to leave or they would be arrested. That was back when you could run people out of town," Parnell McNamara said.

The police chief and Mayor John Dollins went a step further and posted photographs in police headquarters of the prostitutes who worked in the Reservation so patrolmen could identify any who had returned to work in Waco, he said.

Those strong enforcement measures added to Guy McNamara's reputation, and today's sheriff recalled hearing in his childhood a jingle sung about his great-uncle with the lines "He's Guy McNamar' He's known near and far / For kicking in doors and locking up whores."

In addition to Parnell McNamara's great-uncle, his father also knew Molly Adams, but not from the perspective of law enforcement, the sheriff said. Her house was where the 10-year-old would stop for a "soda water" on his way back to Bosqueville after delivering a load of cottonseed downtown in a mule-drawn wagon.

Emily Mills said Waco's shaming of prostitutes working the Reservation did not stop with the women, and the shaming extended to others in town who tried to help. She said pastor J.T. Upchurch sought to rehabilitate the people euphemistically called "soiled doves," but found his church and community rejected him for his efforts, causing him to leave Waco. That community attitude has changed since then, Emily Mills said.

Friday's Wild Torch will include updates on the work Jesus Said Love does, much of which is aimed at expanding job opportunities for women wishing to leave stripping, prostitution or other sex work. The organization, with branches across the state, backs job training, business start-ups and microloans to help fledgling businesses in addition to personal support of women and their families.

Emily Mills said there has been a change in Jesus Said Love over the last 18 years as the organization now seeks to give the women coming out of the sex industry more power and leadership in directing its programs.

"Our goal is to have more survivors at the helm," she said.

Individual tickets for Wild Torch, which will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, start at $100. For tickets, go to jesussaidlove.com/wildtorch22. Some options had sold out by Thursday.

