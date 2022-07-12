Wildfire near Walnut Springs enters sixth day

Firefighters from state and local agencies continued to battle a blaze near Walnut Springs for the sixth day Tuesday.

“It will be several days before firefighters leave the scene,” Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kiley Moran said in a Tuesday statement.

The forest service named this fire the Hard Castle Fire. Walnut Springs is about 60 miles northwest of Waco.

Fire crews brought the fire to 80% containment by Tuesday afternoon. The estimate of total acres charred was reduced to 540 from 600 acres last week. The acreage is within an area about 3 miles long and half a mile wide, Moran said.

“Currently we have Texas A&M Forest service dozers and multiple contracted engines, a wildland paramedic unit, as well as Walnut Springs Volunteer Fire Department on the scene,” Moran wrote.

A helicopter reconnaissance flight located areas of concern and crews patrolled hot spots that were still active to douse them with water and prevent another significant flare up, according to his statement. No structures we threatened and fire activity was low Tuesday morning.

Crews stopped the fire last week just 440 yards from reaching a home, Moran said.

“Firefighters have worked tirelessly to keep this fire from reaching Walnut Springs,” he wrote.

When the effort started a week ago, crews used dozers and graders to construct an initial containment line, Moran said Tuesday. They reinforced the line with retardant.

The fire jumped such containment lines a couple of times, he said.

“The next method was to burn off a dozer line ahead of the fire, and reinforce with retardant,” he said. “Aircraft also dropped water on the head of the fire as it approached the final line.”

At this line crews stopped forward progression just a quarter-mile from a home, Moran said.

Volunteer fire departments from Meridian, Walnut Springs, Iredell, Morgan, Clifton, Cranfills Gap, Valley Mills and Lakeside Village have provided assistance, along with the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management, Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and North Bosque Emergency Medical Services, he said.