Wilson Creek footbridge in Cameron Park closes after crash damage

A motorist possibly looking for a shortcut between Pecan Bottoms and the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park struck the front of Wilson Creek pedestrian bridge early Sunday morning, forcing city officials to close the structure.

While there are no police or fire department reports about the accident, city parks and recreation and public works department workers have closed the steel bridge while they try to assess the damage and find out what happened.

"It seems to be an unfortunate accident where somebody ran up on the curb and ran head-on into the bridge," said Jonathan Cook, city parks and recreation director. "It caused pretty significant damage to the entryway of the bridge and we are still looking into finding out what exactly happened."

Waco police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said no report of the incident was called into the police department, and Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory said no firefighters or dive crews were sent to the scene.