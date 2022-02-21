Wilson Creek footbridge in Cameron Park closes after crash damage

A motorist possibly looking for a shortcut between Pecan Bottoms and the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park struck the front of Wilson Creek pedestrian bridge early Sunday morning, forcing city officials to close the structure.
While there are no police or fire department reports about the accident, city parks and recreation and public works department workers have closed the steel bridge while they try to assess the damage and find out what happened.
"It seems to be an unfortunate accident where somebody ran up on the curb and ran head-on into the bridge," said Jonathan Cook, city parks and recreation director. "It caused pretty significant damage to the entryway of the bridge and we are still looking into finding out what exactly happened."
Waco police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said no report of the incident was called into the police department, and Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory said no firefighters or dive crews were sent to the scene.
Workers wading in Wilson Creek on Monday morning reported finding broken truck parts in the water, leading to speculation that a truck hit the bridge and careened into the creek. However, that could not be confirmed by any of the agencies, including towing companies, who would have been called to such a major accident.
Crews in coming days will assess the structural integrity and how best to fix the bridge, which Cook said cost about $350,000 more than a decade ago. He said it is too early to determine if it will need to be replaced.
The bridge was part of a bond election voters passed in 2007 that assigned $6.9 million to Cameron Park, the city's green jewel on the edge of the Brazos River. The bond money helped fund the replacement of the Redwood Shelter, improvements at the Cameron Park Clubhouse, new restrooms, trails, roads, parking lots, landscaping and lighting.