Winter blast threatens Waco as road crews stand by

This Valentine's Day it may be OK to give thermal underwear, ear muffs, faucet covers or firewood to significant others, as the National Weather Service is predicting a bitterly cold weekend devolving to a low of 8 degrees Monday night accompanied by a numbing minus-5-degree chill factor.
Such a winter performance would set an all-time record, the previous low for Feb. 15 being the 18 degrees recorded in 1909, said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.
The low mark for all of February is 4 degrees in 1985.
Barnes said Central Texas could see a wintry mix, even snow, and that temperatures this weekend will hover in the teens and mid-20s.
Already, crews are applying brine to bridges and overpasses. Dr. Joshua Houser, the Baylor Scott & White Health emergency medical adviser, said the public should "layer, layer, layer," and limit outside exposure. Pets desperately need shelter, and hay or straw for their warmth is available locally.
Outside plants need to be covered "with anything but plastic," while inside plants need water and mulch, Westview Nursery's Clyde Colunga said.
Anyone spending much time in Waco knows just the hint of bad weather sends customers flocking to grocery stores to stock up on essentials.
"With the imminent threat of winter weather headed to North and Central Texas, H-E-B has already dispatched ice and snow mitigation throughout the impacted locations," spokesperson Chelsea Thompson said in an email.
"H-E-B's Emergency Preparedness team works closely with stores to remain in a strong in-stock position on cold weather items, and our partners continuously replenish those items throughout the day," Thompson said.
The Keith Ace Hardware on Hewitt Drive has seen a run on firewood, propane, fire-starters and faucet covers, employee Kassie Abel said.
"With temperatures this low, it would not be a bad idea to leave faucets dripping in the kitchen and lavatory throughout the night," said Bo Allen, with Bukowski Brothers Plumbing, who expects a busy weekend. "I don't mean a drip every 30 to 40 seconds, I mean a steady drip. You won't notice the water use on your bill, and it beats the alternative of having pipes burst."
Exposed faucets, hydrants and waterlines need protecting, Allen said. He suggested either Styrofoam covers sold by retailers or homemade approaches that include wrapping with rags, newspapers or socks.
"When you have a hard freeze, your pipes may not necessarily burst right then," Allen said. "When temperatures begin to rise just above freezing, and the thawing-out process gets underway, head pressure builds in the water system. Pipes can swell, and a weak spot may split and pop."
Freezing weather can prove deadly to car batteries, putting forces in motion that rob them of a third of their power, according to AAA Texas. The auto club suggests parking vehicles in a garage whenever possible; and turning off lights, wipers and heater before turning off the engine to prevent an unnecessary drain when the car is next started. It also suggests using the heater no longer than necessary, cleaning corrosion and turning on the engine every 6 to 12 hours for 15 to 20 minutes during lengthy periods of non-use.
AAA also suggests keeping a heavy blanket in the trunk during winter.
The Humane Society of Central Texas is teaming up with Cribs 4 Canines to distribute straw to people keeping outdoor pets warm. New York Bully Crew, a nonprofit rescue partner that saves the lives of hundreds of dogs with severe medical conditions in Texas every year, has donated 70 bales of straw, and the local Humane Society has donated 20 bales from local supporters.
The donations will keep about 500 animals warm, according to a Humane Society press release. The group urges anyone who notices a dog living outside with no shelter to talk to the owner.
"Some people just need to be told that outdoor dogs need shelter because they never thought about it before," the press release states. "And if you offer shelter and straw insulation for free, most people are happy to get help."
Straw will be available starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lowe's home center at New Road and Franklin Avenue. The Humane Society also works with Cribs 4 Canines to provide dog houses in a pinch.
Call the Humane Society at 754-1454 or go to www.cribs4canines.com/request to request a shelter. Delivery is free.
The Wood Shack, 1124 North Loop Drive in Bellmead, was filling multiple orders Wednesday for firewood, Carlos McCutcheon said.
"We're working hard, getting lots of calls," said McCutcheon, son of owner Larry McCutcheon.
The 2½-year-old business delivers wood for smoking barbecue to several local restaurants, but also fills orders from individuals. A cord of firewood is priced at $250, while cooking bags run $5 to $10, wood bundles fetch $5 and a 32-piece stack of firewood costs $35.
"It's been like this almost two months," McCutcheon said. "We've sold about 200 cords of wood. We do deliver, but we also have pull-ups. People pull up to the store, an old gas station, and make their purchases."
Houser, the Baylor Scott & White Health emergency medical adviser, said dressing for the Arctic blast takes planning. A heavy sweatshirt may serve as a base layer, and a coat is strongly suggested. Gloves, two pairs of socks and heavy boots also have a role to play.
At temperatures being discussed, hypothermia is a possibility, especially among the homeless, the elderly and children, Houser said. Family members with limited heating options should gather in the warmest room available.
"Every once in a while, we see frostbite here, usually involving fingers, toes, ears and the nose," Houser said. "The main thing is keeping it from happening. You need to layer, layer, layer. Stay outside less than an hour if you can. If you feel numb or tingly, definitely get inside. Apply warm water to the affected area, but not hot water, for 10 to 15 minutes.
"If sensation or color is not coming back, come see us."
Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation started applying pretreatment to bridges, overpasses and problem areas areawide Wednesday, using a brine solution to prevent ice and snow from sticking. The process will continue Saturday, and TxDOT will convert to 24-hour operations Saturday night through Monday, according to a press release.
Sanding crews in Waco "are loaded and ready," city spokesperson Larry Holze said.
