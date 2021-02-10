Winter blast threatens Waco as road crews stand by

Freezing weather can prove deadly to car batteries, putting forces in motion that rob them of a third of their power, according to AAA Texas. The auto club suggests parking vehicles in a garage whenever possible; and turning off lights, wipers and heater before turning off the engine to prevent an unnecessary drain when the car is next started. It also suggests using the heater no longer than necessary, cleaning corrosion and turning on the engine every 6 to 12 hours for 15 to 20 minutes during lengthy periods of non-use.

AAA also suggests keeping a heavy blanket in the trunk during winter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Humane Society of Central Texas is teaming up with Cribs 4 Canines to distribute straw to people keeping outdoor pets warm. New York Bully Crew, a nonprofit rescue partner that saves the lives of hundreds of dogs with severe medical conditions in Texas every year, has donated 70 bales of straw, and the local Humane Society has donated 20 bales from local supporters.

The donations will keep about 500 animals warm, according to a Humane Society press release. The group urges anyone who notices a dog living outside with no shelter to talk to the owner.