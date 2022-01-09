Winter drought deepens in Waco region after record heat in December

McLennan County has slipped into a winter drought after a December that hit the record books as the warmest ever and the driest since 1950.
The regional drought, which the U.S. Drought Monitor classifies as “severe,” has stunted pastures and row crops, raised wildfire threats and lowered the levels of lakes and stock ponds.
Little relief is in sight: long-range forecasts show that relatively dry and warm weather is expected to prevail in the region for the rest of the winter.
Texas as a whole saw its warmest December in more than 130 years of recordkeeping, Texas state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said, estimating the average temperature was nearly 12 degrees above normal statewide.
Nielsen-Gammon, a professor of meteorology at Texas A&M University, blamed the balminess on a La Nina weather pattern and an unusual jet stream that stayed to the north. Global warming trends contributed to the record December warm spell’s “margin of victory,” he said.
The La Nina pattern, which is controlled by ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean off South America, is expected to hold for the next couple of months, meaning a higher likelihood of warm and dry weather, Nielsen-Gammon said.
He said a lot could happen between now and summer, but a warm, dry winter can be a precursor to a drought year, as it was in the record-shattering year of 2011.
“The dry weather in 2011 started in October,” he said. “This time around, September was dry also. This drought got a head start. … So far we haven’t had one of those reset months, and January looks like it’s not going to be wet.”
He said warm winters dry the soil, intensifying the drought’s impact.
In Waco, the average December temperature was 62.3 degrees, which is 13.1 degrees warmer than normal. December ended with a streak of days with highs in the high 70s and 80s before the weather turned cold in the first week of January, dropping to a low of 18 on Jan. 3.
Through Saturday, Waco Regional Airport has received only 0.09 of an inch of rain since Dec. 1., according to the National Weather Service. The last four months of 2021 saw 5.77 inches of rain, less than half the normal amount of 12.86 inches in that time frame.
Shane McLellan, Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent for McLennan County, said farmers and ranchers have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022 after months of scanty rainfall.
“I never like to be dry in winter months,” McLellan said. “Fall and winter are usually a time to rebuild and resupply groundwater and deep soil moisture so there’s a lot of available moisture when it’s time to plant. If we don’t receive a drenching rain by summer, that would be horrible.”
Already, ranchers are having to give their cattle extra hay because forage is sparse, he said. Winter grains such as rye, oats and wheat have struggled in the dry soil and are more vulnerable to freezing temperatures than usual, McLellan said.
Meanwhile, high winds and dry conditions led McLennan County to declare a burn ban this past week, joining 75 other counties statewide.
McGregor Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon at SpaceX in McGregor that burned 140 acres before it was extinguished without any major damage, said Jeff Douglas, the department’s vice president.
“We’re not sure how it started. It may have been a power line,” he said Friday. “It just spread very quickly because of the wind. It’s very dangerous right now for fires. Yesterday was an example of that.”
The lack of rainfall over the last two months has also dropped the level of Lake Waco by more than 3 feet.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high in the mid-50s Monday, dropping to the high 30s overnight, followed by a high Tuesday in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 40s. Temperatures are expected to rise to the 50s and 60s later in the week with rain chances of 20% to 30% starting overnight Thursday into Friday.