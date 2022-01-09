Winter drought deepens in Waco region after record heat in December

He said a lot could happen between now and summer, but a warm, dry winter can be a precursor to a drought year, as it was in the record-shattering year of 2011.

“The dry weather in 2011 started in October,” he said. “This time around, September was dry also. This drought got a head start. … So far we haven’t had one of those reset months, and January looks like it’s not going to be wet.”

He said warm winters dry the soil, intensifying the drought’s impact.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Waco, the average December temperature was 62.3 degrees, which is 13.1 degrees warmer than normal. December ended with a streak of days with highs in the high 70s and 80s before the weather turned cold in the first week of January, dropping to a low of 18 on Jan. 3.

Through Saturday, Waco Regional Airport has received only 0.09 of an inch of rain since Dec. 1., according to the National Weather Service. The last four months of 2021 saw 5.77 inches of rain, less than half the normal amount of 12.86 inches in that time frame.

Shane McLellan, Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent for McLennan County, said farmers and ranchers have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022 after months of scanty rainfall.