Winter storm bears down on Waco, closing schools and canceling flights

Groundhog Day brought a winter storm to Waco and much of the central United States on Wednesday, closing schools and offices, canceling flights and prompting officials to warn motorists to stay off roads.
A band of freezing rain and sleet from the northwest was approaching Waco late Wednesday afternoon, and the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Waco area and a large swath of the state from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Weather Service predicted a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet overnight, leading to hazardous road conditions and possible tree damages and power outages.
Between midnight and 6 p.m. Thursday, ice accumulations could range from 0.1 to 0.25 inches, while a half inch of sleet could accumulate, according the advisory.
Most area school districts on Wednesday announced Thursday closings. They include Waco, Midway, McGregor, Robinson, Lorena, La Vega and Connally ISDs as well as Rapoport Academy.
In addition, Baylor University will shift to online classes Thursday and Friday and telework for staff. Texas State Technical College will also shift to virtual learning Thursday.
Arriving and departing flights at Waco Regional Airport were canceled late Wednesday and through mid-Thursday afternoon, as thousands of other flights across the country were canceled because of inclement weather.
The McLennan County Courthouse and city offices will close Thursday. Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage pickup are advised to leave their carts at the curb as usual, and crews will assess road conditions and decide whether to have a make-up collection day Saturday.
The city of Waco on Wednesday opened a warming center at Dewey Community Center, to be open until Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, The Salvation Army Community Kitchen at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a daytime warming center, and the men’s shelter is adding cots in the kitchen area for the night.
The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow exceeding a foot in some places.
In Texas, the storm arrived less than a year after the winter freeze disaster of February 2021, which paralyzed much of the statewide grid, left many customers without power for days and led to the deaths of some 246 people.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the grid, issued a winter weather watch through Sunday, saying it expects high energy demand through the duration of the cold front. But even with sleet, snow and ice predicted for a large swath of the state, ERCOT says it expects to have sufficient power generation to meet the anticipated demand.
In a press release from Texas A&M University, State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the rare confluence of factors that caused the February 2021 storm are not likely to repeat themselves this year, and subzero temperatures are not expected.
"We usually only get such cold winter storms only a few times every century," Nielsen-Gammon said. "There’s only about a 2 percent chance every year of it occurring."
Temperatures in Waco are expected to drop to 26 overnight Wednesday, followed by a high of 27 on Thursday, with freezing rain and sleet mostly before 3 p.m. Precipitation is forecast to end by Thursday night, when the forecast low is 19, with wind chill values of 5 to 10 degrees.
The forecast calls for a high of 35 Friday, dropping to 17 Friday night. A high of 39 is expected Saturday, dropping to 20 overnight.
