Winter storm bears down on Waco, closing schools and canceling flights

The McLennan County Courthouse and city offices will close Thursday. Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage pickup are advised to leave their carts at the curb as usual, and crews will assess road conditions and decide whether to have a make-up collection day Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Waco on Wednesday opened a warming center at Dewey Community Center, to be open until Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army Community Kitchen at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a daytime warming center, and the men’s shelter is adding cots in the kitchen area for the night.

The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow exceeding a foot in some places.

In Texas, the storm arrived less than a year after the winter freeze disaster of February 2021, which paralyzed much of the statewide grid, left many customers without power for days and led to the deaths of some 246 people.